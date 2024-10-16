Nissan partnered with several charging operators in the U.S. to give Ariya owners access to over 90,000 fast chargers.

Later this year, Nissan EVs will also get access to the Tesla Supercharger network in the U.S. and Canada.

Nissan Ariya owners in the United States and Canada will gain access to the Tesla Supercharger network later this year, with the company offering a North American Charging Standard (NACS) adapter. It’s unclear if the adapter will be free or paid.

Next year, Nissan said it will offer electric cars in the United States and Canada with a NACS charging port from the factory, following in the footsteps of Ford, General Motors, Rivian, Hyundai, Kia and others.

Until that happens, however, the Japanese automaker partnered with several charging operators in the United States to give Ariya owners access to more than 90,000 fast chargers across the country through a new virtual charging network called the Nissan Energy Charge Network.

Drivers can use the MyNissan app to find chargers, see real-time charger availability and pay for charging, as long as a payment method is set up in the app. The nearly 100,000 DC fast chargers are operated by Electrify America, Shell Recharge, ChargePoint and EVgo, with more networks to be incorporated in the future, including the Tesla Supercharger network.

The Nissan Leaf, the original mass-market EV, can’t join the party. That’s because it uses a CHAdeMO charging connector for fast charging, which has largely been abandoned everywhere in the world except Japan. Nissan said Leaf owners can find charging stations through the NissanConnectEV and Services app.

The Ariya electric crossover and just about all the other non-Tesla EVs sold in the U.S. come with a Combined Charging System Combo 1 (CCS1) port from the factory. Teslas have a NACS port and the Tesla Supercharger network has NACS cables, which is why a charging adapter is needed to top-up anything that isn’t a Tesla.

Nissan plans on releasing no fewer than 16 new electrified models globally by the end of the fiscal year 2026.