If it feels like the GMC Sierra EV just hit the market, that's because, well, it did. GMC's entry into the electric truck wars debuted this summer as a 2024 model. But the 2025 version is already on its way, and it brings some enticing upgrades over "last year's" Sierra EV—and a cheaper price of admission to boot.

GMC today announced that the 2025 Sierra EV Denali will offer a base version with 390 miles of range, and a Max Range variant with up to 460 miles of range. Both figures are General Motors' estimates and not ones from the EPA, but those are coming soon, and there's little reason to doubt that the Sierra EV will be a range monster.

After all, the 2024 Sierra EV Denali Edition 1 that I tested in Detroit just two months ago was GMC-estimated to max out at 440 miles of range. Including destination fees, that truck came in at $99,495, including destination fees.

Now, the base GMC Sierra EV Denali starts at $91,995, while the Max Range version starts at $100,495 (both including $2,095 destination fees.) Compared to the 2024 Edition 1, that's a small price to pay for an extra 20 miles of range, while the base model is a far more compelling proposition.

Little else seems to have changed from 2024. It's still a 200+ kWh (estimated) lithium-ion Ultium battery pack with fast charging speeds up to 350kW, offering up to 100 miles of range in approximately 10 minutes. The truck's max towing is rated at 10,500 pounds.

With this move, GM's electric truck lineup is looking a lot more fleshed out. Just last week, GM announced the Chevy Silverado EV—a downmarket version of the fancier Sierra EV—will start at $57,095. That truck's Extended Range LT model with 408 miles of range starts at $75,195. All told, the Silverado EV is now a much more promising option than the RST First Edition I tested earlier this year, which was an eyebrow-raising $96,000.

The GMC take on this same truck is much quieter and convincingly more premium overall. While a "base" price of $91,995 means it's no bargain-basement work truck, I do feel like you get a lot for the price here, from range to Super Cruise-capable towing and beyond.

And in even more exciting news, the GMC Sierra EV now comes in different colors besides the pictured Thunderstorm Gray (which is still my favorite):

Summit White

Thunderstorm Gray

Onyx Black

Dark Ember Tintcoat

Deep Ocean Metallic

Moonlight Matte

Finally, more Sierra EV variants are coming in 2025, including the Elevation and AT4 models, which will offer "even greater choice and rugged off-road capability," GMC officials said in a news release.

