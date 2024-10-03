The Nissan Leaf blew sales expectations in the third quarter.

Nissan sold 187.5% more units of the aging EV compared to the same period last year.

The Ariya crossover, however, reached more customers, despite being more expensive.

The Nissan Leaf was the world’s first mass-produced electric vehicle when it debuted 14 years ago. Now, seven years into its second generation, the quirky electric hatchback is somehow still selling in the thousands in the United States.

In the third quarter, Nissan sold 4,514 Leaf EVs stateside, a whopping increase of 187.5% compared to the same period last year. Admittedly, Q3 2023 wasn’t a particularly impressive period for the Leaf, with just 1,570 units sold, but here’s what’s interesting: The Ariya crossover, which is newer, has more power, all-wheel drive and a CCS1 charging port, sold just 1,000 more units than the Leaf.

Nissan moved 5,552 Ariya EVs this previous quarter, a 23.3% increase over last year’s 4,504 units. The biggest difference between the two battery-powered cars is the price. The Leaf, as outdated as it may be, starts at just $28,140 without the destination charge. That makes it one of the most affordable EVs in the country, but you need to bear in mind that it’s not eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing.

The 2024 Leaf is eligible for a $3,750 tax credit, but customers may qualify for the full incentive when leasing a 2025 model, which effectively lowers the price of the EV to just $20,650. That kind of cash gets you a Leaf S with 149 miles of range, Apple CarPlay, cruise control, cloth seats, 16-inch steel wheels and an outdated CHAdeMO fast-charging port.

Some dealers are offering crazy cheap deals, and this might be why the Leaf saw a huge increase in sales compared to the third quarter of last year. In Colorado, the four-door EV could be had for an effective monthly price of around $110–$2,396 upfront and 24 months with a monthly fee of $9.79.

Gallery: 2025 Nissan Leaf

25 Photos

By contrast, the Ariya crossover starts at $39,590 and it also is not eligible for the $7,500 tax credit when purchasing, but it might be eligible when leasing. In base trim, the Ariya comes with a 63-kilowatt-hour battery that offers an estimated range of 216 miles. It also has LED lights, a heated and leather-wrapped steering wheel, 19-inch alloy wheels and wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto as standard.

The second-generation Leaf has been around since 2017 and is getting a bit long in the tooth. According to Autocar, the current Leaf will be discontinued soon and a new model will take its place in the spring of 2025. The U.S.-spec model is built in Tennessee now but we don’t know when localized production of the next generation will begin. When it does, we expect it to be sold as a 2026 model.