Xpeng will launch an all-new EV that replaces the P7i, which was the successor to the original P7. The new P7+ will grow in size compared to its predecessors, but it promises almost unbelievable electricity consumption numbers, which would make it one of the most efficient EVs in the world.

According to information published by the Chinese Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, the highly aerodynamic P7+ will use about 11 kWh/100 km, or 5.65 miles/kWh in its most efficient guise. That’s a truly remarkable number comparable to the most efficient current EVs, the Tesla Model 3, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 and the Lucid Air Pure.

The claimed efficiency number for the P7+ is based on the highly optimistic Chinese test cycle (CLTC), which yields figures that are around 35% higher than the EPA estimate. Taking this into account, the P7+ would have an EPA-rated efficiency of around 3.7 miles/kWh, which is almost as good as a Tesla Model 3 and about the same as a Hyundai Ioniq 6 with all-wheel drive. It doesn’t come anywhere near the Lucid Air Pure’s 5 miles/kWh EPA rating, though.

However, it’s worth noting that the difference between CLTC and EPA ratings isn’t exactly 35%, so the Xpeng P7+ might be about the same as the Tesla and Hyundai in the real world. The base model will have a 60.7 kWh battery pack good for a claimed range of 357 miles, and the optional 76.3 kWh pack increases that to 425 miles.

The P7+ isn’t the only new electric sedan coming from Xpeng. The automaker is also getting ready to launch the smaller and more affordable Mona M03, which will feature 51.8 kWh and 62.2 kWh battery packs and a range of up to 385 miles. The base version with the small battery and a CLTC range of 320 miles will have a starting price equivalent to just $17,000.

The Mona M03 will also be an efficient EV. We calculated the efficiency of the small-battery version at 6.18 miles/kWh based on its CLTC range figure. Even if we apply the 35% difference to get a more accurate EPA-like efficiency number, it should still have no trouble getting over 4 miles/kWh on the combined urban and extra-urban cycle.

Xpeng plans to launch the P7+ in October and the more affordable M03 will arrive in 2025.