In November, XPeng's global electric car deliveries increased month-over-month for the 10th consecutive time, reaching a new record.

Observing XPeng is interesting since this is one of the first Chinese EV start-ups inspired by the Tesla brand. Also, XPeng is China's first automaker to implement a high-level ADAS for urban areas in series-produced cars.

Last month, the Chinese company delivered 20,041 all-electric vehicles, which is 245% more than a year ago and the second result above 20,000 in history. The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

The XPeng G6, considered a Tesla Model Y competitor, remains the best-selling model in the lineup, with 8,750 sales, and the best result in the $28,280-$35,350 (200,000-250,000 CNY) price segment, according to the company.

It means that all of the other models combined recorded 11,291 customer deliveries, which is 94% more than a year ago. That's a positive sign, but it's still too early to say whether the company will be able to achieve the sales level necessary to become profitable.

XPeng EV deliveries last month (YOY change):

G6: 8,750 (new)

non-G6 EVs (G3/G3i, G9, P5, and P7/P7i): 11,291 (up 94%)

Total: 20,041 (up 245%)

XPeng EV Sales – November 2023

So far this year, XPeng electric vehicle deliveries exceeded 120,000, which is 11% more than a year ago.

XPeng EV deliveries year-to-date (YOY change):

Total: 121,486 (up 11%)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, XPeng's electric car sales exceeded 120,000 units. Thanks to the last four months, it seems that XPeng will be able to sell more cars in 2023 than ever before.

Cumulative deliveries of XPeng electric vehicles as of the end of the month amounted to 380,196.

Soon, the XPeng lineup will be joined by the XPeng X9, a large 7-seater MPV, unveiled at the 2023 Auto Guangzhou in November. This model is based on the SEPA2.0 architecture.