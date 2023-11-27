BYD, the world's largest manufacturer of plug-in electric vehicles, celebrates the production of its 6 millionth New Energy Vehicle.

The jubilee vehicle happens to be the all-new Fangchengbao Bao 5 off-road SUV with a plug-in hybrid powertrain, which rolled off of the production line at BYD's Zhengzhou factory on November 24.

BYD's 6 Millionth New Energy Vehicle (Fangchengbao Bao 5) Rolled Off Fangchengbao Bao 5

No other manufacturer produced 6 million rechargeable vehicles yet. Meanwhile, BYD produced the latest million in just over three months. According to our data, this number includes more than 3 million all-electric vehicles and almost 3 million plug-in hybrid vehicles. For reference, Tesla produced and sold more than five million all-electric cars.

BYD is now racing against Tesla in the all-electric car segment, as its sales increased to over 165,000 in October (out of over 300,000 total).

The company is present in 58 countries and regions. Its exports have quickly taken off, exceeding 200,000 units (cumulatively).

Here are previous BYD's milestones:

Currently, the BYD Group is in the process of expanding with BYD's Dynasty and Ocean series, complemented by Denza and two new brands: Fangchengbao and Yangwang (see the new Yangwang U8 here).

Fangchengbao Bao 5

The Fangchengbao Bao 5 off-road SUV, called a super hybrid hardcore SUV by the manufacturer, is a new model under the new Fangchengbao brand.

The first car was delivered to a customer in China on November 23. The Bao 5 is based on the BYD's Dual Mode Off-road (DMO) Super Hybrid System platform and is equipped with a 31.8-kilowatt-hour battery for up to 78 miles (125 km) of all-electric range under the generous CLTC test cycle. The total range is estimated at 746 miles (1,200 km).

BYD intends to expand the Fangchengbao lineup in 2024 with two additional models—Bao 3 and Bao 8.