BYD shows no signs of slowing down and just set another plug-in electric car sales record, the sixth consecutive one, exceeding 300,000 units for the very first time.

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 301,095 (including 11,500 Denza premium EVs), which is 38 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports account for about 10 percent of the total result.

The rate of year-over-year growth continues to gradually weaken, but at a such massive volume, it's not surprising.

One of the most interesting things is that all-electric cars surged to 165,505 (60 percent more than a year ago), leaving plug-in hybrids noticeably behind (135,590). PHEVs this time were not able to improve on September's record of 135,700 units sold and their growth rate is lower (nearly 19 percent year-over-year).

In other words, BYD ditched non-rechargeable cars in March 2022 and now shifts more towards all-electric ones.

BYD passenger plug-in car sales last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 165,505 (up 60%)

PHEVs: 135,590 (up 19%)

Total: 301,095 (up 38%)

BYD also sold 738 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 301,833 plug-in vehicles last month. Out of the total number, some 30,521 BYD plug-ins were exported (another monthly record).

BYD plug-in electric car sales – October 2023

So far this year, BYD sold over 2.37 million passenger plug-in electric cars, which is 70 percent more than a year ago.

BYD passenger plug-in car sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 1,213,918 (up 77%)

PHEVs: 1,157,432 (up 64%)

Total: 2,371,350 (up 70%)

For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 5.7 million units.

BYD's 12-month sales already exceeded 2.83 million units. The goal for 2023 is to sell 3 million rechargeable cars, which will require over 300,000 sales in the final two months.

Top models

The top nameplate in BYD's lineup continues to be the Song family with 63,965 units (mostly plug-in hybrids) sold. Next is the all-electric BYD Seagull with 43,350 units and the Qin family with 42,767 sales (BEV + PHEV). The only other 40,000-plus nameplate is the all-electric BYD Yuan family (41,449 units), also known as Atto 3 outside of China.

The all-electric BYD Dolphin noted 35,189 sales last month, while other models were significantly behind, usually below 20,000.