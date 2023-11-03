BYD shows no signs of slowing down and just set another plug-in electric car sales record, the sixth consecutive one, exceeding 300,000 units for the very first time.

According to the company's report, last month, BYD passenger plug-in car sales amounted to 301,095 (including 11,500 Denza premium EVs), which is 38 percent more than a year ago.

The overwhelming majority of BYD sales are in China, while exports account for about 10 percent of the total result.

The rate of year-over-year growth continues to gradually weaken, but at a such massive volume, it's not surprising.

One of the most interesting things is that all-electric cars surged to 165,505 (60 percent more than a year ago), leaving plug-in hybrids noticeably behind (135,590). PHEVs this time were not able to improve on September's record of 135,700 units sold and their growth rate is lower (nearly 19 percent year-over-year).

In other words, BYD ditched non-rechargeable cars in March 2022 and now shifts more towards all-electric ones.

BYD passenger plug-in car sales last month (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 165,505 (up 60%)
  • PHEVs: 135,590 (up 19%)
  • Total: 301,095 (up 38%)

BYD also sold 738 commercial electric vehicles for a total of 301,833 plug-in vehicles last month. Out of the total number, some 30,521 BYD plug-ins were exported (another monthly record).

BYD plug-in electric car sales – October 2023

external_image

So far this year, BYD sold over 2.37 million passenger plug-in electric cars, which is 70 percent more than a year ago.

BYD passenger plug-in car sales year-to-date (YOY change):

  • BEVs: 1,213,918 (up 77%)
  • PHEVs: 1,157,432 (up 64%)
  • Total: 2,371,350 (up 70%)

For reference, in 2022, BYD sold more than 1.85 million plug-in electric cars. The cumulative number of BYD plug-in electric cars is now more than 5.7 million units.

BYD's 12-month sales already exceeded 2.83 million units. The goal for 2023 is to sell 3 million rechargeable cars, which will require over 300,000 sales in the final two months.

external_image

Top models

The top nameplate in BYD's lineup continues to be the Song family with 63,965 units (mostly plug-in hybrids) sold. Next is the all-electric BYD Seagull with 43,350 units and the Qin family with 42,767 sales (BEV + PHEV). The only other 40,000-plus nameplate is the all-electric BYD Yuan family (41,449 units), also known as Atto 3 outside of China.

The all-electric BYD Dolphin noted 35,189 sales last month, while other models were significantly behind, usually below 20,000.

