In September, XPeng achieved its eighth consecutive month-over-month growth of electric vehicle deliveries (globally).

Last month, the Chinese company delivered 15,310 all-electric vehicles, which is 81 percent more than a year ago.

If nothing changes, we should see a new all-time monthly record very soon (the previous one was 16,000 in December 2021).

The overwhelming majority of XPeng sales are in China.

XPeng does not report individual model sales results, except for the all-new, all-electric G6 model, which noted 8,132 units in September and over 19,000 cumulatively.

This Tesla Model Y competitor represents more than half of all XPeng sales, which underlines how important it is for the company. On the other hand, sales of other XPeng electric models decreased year-over-year by 15 percent.

XPeng EV deliveries last month:

G6: 8,132 (new)

non-G6 EVs (G3/G3i, G9, P5, and P7/P7i): 7,178 (down 15%)

Total: 15,310 (up 81%)

XPeng EV Sales – September 2023

During the third quarter of 2023, XPeng delivered over 40,000 electric cars (40,008 to be precise), which is 72 percent more than a year ago. This result is within the guidance of 39,000-41,000.

So far this year, XPeng electric vehicle deliveries exceeded 81,000, which is 17 percent less than a year ago.

XPeng EV deliveries year-to-date:

Total: 81,443 (down 17%)

For reference, in 12 months of 2022, XPeng's electric car sales exceeded 120,000 units:

Cumulative deliveries of XPeng electric vehicles as of the end of the month amounted to 340,153.

Gallery: 2023 XPeng G6

14 Photos

According to XPeng, after its debut at the 2023 IAA Mobility in early September, the company began expediting its international expansion plans. At the end of the month, the first batch of XPeng G9 reached four markets - Norway, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Denmark. We should see it in the registration stats for the month of October. Separately, on September 27, XPeng announced that has shipped 750 vehicles (P7 and G9) for the Israeli market.

Let's recall that XPeng launched an upgraded and less expensive version of the G9 model on September 19 and received more than 8,000 orders within 72 hours. On top of that, on September 25, the company launched the 2024 XPeng P5 model, while the P7 received a facelifted P7i version in March.

All those changes should translate into higher sales results. XPeng also has two large new projects in the pipeline: