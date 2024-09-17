Dodge opened orders for the 2024 Charger Daytona on Monday.

It's Dodge's first EV and the first electric muscle car.

The Charger Daytona starts at $61,590 for a two-door R/T model.

If you've been waiting for an electric vehicle that looks—and, importantly, sounds—like a good ol' American muscle car, then you're in luck. Dodge on Monday opened up orders for the 2024 Charger Daytona, which is the brand's debut EV and the world's first electric muscle car.

Well, it's the first muscle EV you can buy brand-new from the manufacturer; people have been retrofitting electric motors into vintage Ford Mustangs and the like for years.

Dodge launched a new online configurator on Monday that lets you spec your Charger Daytona to your liking. It even lets customers open the rear hatch, inspect the frunk, open the doors and see what the interior looks like with the rear seats folded down, which is all pretty neat. However, customers will need to contact a Dodge dealer to place a custom order or buy a preconfigured Charger.

The 2024 Dodge Charger Daytona online configurator

The Charger Daytona will eventually come in both two-door and four-door options and with the option of an electric or (eventually) a gasoline powertrain. It debuts in two-door EV guise with the sedan and inline-six engine coming later. Early customers can choose from two models: the Charger R/T and the Charger Scat Pack.

The R/T costs $61,590 (including a destination fee, but excluding options and dealer markups) and delivers a Dodge-estimated 496 horsepower. The Scat Pack will run you $75,185 (same caveats apply) and boasts a whopping 670 horsepower. That one should hit 60 mph from a standstill in 3.3 seconds, Dodge says. The R/T is EPA-rated for a respectable 317 miles of range, while the Scat Pack serves up 260 miles.

The cars also come with Dodge's "Fratzonic Chambered Exhaust" a feature that blasts synthetic rumbles to the outside world. Dodge wants its first EV to appeal to its existing customers—a macho crowd with a need for speed it calls "The Brotherhood of Muscle"—so it's making sure the Charger Daytona is as loud, powerful and over the top as its gas-fueled models. We'll have to see whether Dodge can win over the V8-loving EV skeptics.

To that end, Dodge is lavishing perks on the Charger EV's earliest customers. People who place a custom order before November will get a two-day performance-driving course, a "VIP concierge" to answer their questions and a pair of leather, Dodge-branded driving gloves. All 2024 Charger Daytona buyers will be able to choose between $600 in public-charging credits and an at-home Level 2 charger.

Would that entice you to take the plunge into a Charger Daytona? Let us know what you think in the comments.

