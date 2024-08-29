Rivian launched a referral program that rewards owners for getting their friends to buy Rivians.

If someone buys a Rivian using an owner's unique code, both parties can earn free charging at Rivian stations and money to spend in Rivian's store.

Customers who rack up enough points can get a new Rivian (mostly) for free.

Rivian launched a new referral program on Thursday that can earn new buyers and existing owners free fast-charging sessions, discounted swag or even a brand-new Rivian.

The Rivian Rewards program, much like Tesla's on-again, off-again referral program, provides each Rivian owner with a unique code they can share with friends. If someone buys a Rivian using an owner's code, both parties can get rewards. One caveat is that the R1S SUV or R1T truck must be purchased from Rivian's inventory, which it calls the R1 Shop. Referrals don't count for custom orders.

Right now, the freebies awarded after a qualifying purchase are as follows, per Rivian's site:

750 points that can be redeemed in Gear Shop or R1 Shop (1 point equals 1 dollar in credit)

6 months of charging at Rivian Adventure Network sites (up to a lifetime limit of three years)

Those 750 points/dollars could go a long way toward buying handy Rivian products like the new, $1,400 Travel Kitchen or an $800 at-home charger. And right there in the FAQ section on the rewards page is a rather satisfying answer to the question on everybody's mind: Does this mean I can buy an entire Rivian using reward points?

The answer is yes, as long as it's in Rivian's inventory. According to Rivian, you can't use points for "vehicle deposits, custom vehicle configurations, reservations, or vehicle purchases outside of Rivian's R1 Shop." So you'd have to pony up the initial $500 deposit for an R1 in actual U.S. currency.

In theory, if you already own a Rivian and can get like 100 more people to buy Rivians using your code, you can get a mostly free EV. But if you're that dedicated to the brand, I personally think Rivian CEO R.J. Scaringe should deliver your truck in person, buy you a beer and give you a hearty pat on the back for good measure.

Rivian Rivian's Travel Kitchen.

Rivian says the program will expand over time. The 750-point reward applies to vehicle deliveries made through the end of this year. After that, the amount may change.

The program could help spark some sales during what's expected to be a flat year of growth for the young automaker. Rivian is still on a long road to profitability, and it's targeting production of 57,000 vehicles in 2024, just about the same as last year. Rivian expects sales to take off once it gets its more affordable, mass-market vehicle, the R2, off the ground in 2026.

For years, Tesla relied on a enthusiastic fanbase and word-of-mouth marketing to sell its cars. It's had a referral program, too. Of course, it's a whole different EV world with lots more competition these days, but it appears that Rivian is trying to replicate Tesla's secret sauce. The startup already has legions of dedicated fans, so tapping into that group to promote sales and earn rewards makes perfect sense.

Just recently, Tesla revived its referral program as it experiences a rocky year of sales.

