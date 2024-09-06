We've driven the Tesla Cybertruck and and concluded that it wasn't really the revolution we expected. We range tested a Cybertruck on the highway and discovered that it does indeed go the distance Tesla states. We even did an ultimate comparison between a Cybertruck and a Ford F-150 Lightning.

But what we haven't done here at InsideEVs is own a Cybertruck. Luckily, there are several Cybertruck owners out there who are willing to openly share their experience with Tesla's electric pickup truck.

The Tesla Cybertruck is far from perfect. Here are the biggest complaints this Cybertruck owner has after 5 months and 8,000 miles.

Before we dive into the complaints, we should point out a positive. This Cybertruck owner is actually rather impressed by the range numbers he's seeing. He says that in city driving, the Cybertruck routinely goes about 350 miles on a full charge in the warmer summer month. That figure drops dramatically on the highway, though, where he gets only 260 to 280 miles of range.

Okay, let's get to those top complaints:

There is no outlet in thefrunk

The truck is hard to wash and even harder to get even sheen

Hard to get into the truck bed

Can't get stuff out of the bed

There's no spare tire

Massive wiper doesn't work well in light rain

There's no center cap on wheels

There's no Homelink

The wireless charger is useless and gets so hot

The biggest complaint though is that the Tesla Cybertruck draws too much attention. The owner says he can't go anywhere without getting stopped and questioned by curious onlookers. So, if that's not something you are okay with, then don't buy the Cybertruck. Fortunately, there are a lot of excellent alternatives to the Cybertruck and these choices don't turn heads as much.

