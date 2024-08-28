GAC has just started production of a new electric motor that will allow its EVs to travel 31 extra miles without any other changes.

The new motor can spin at up to 30,000 rpm, which is more than in any current production EV.

We don’t normally mention an electric motor’s peak rpm because it's not relevant in the same way it is in a combustion car. It does merit attention when a new motor can spin at up to 30,000 rpm, which is about twice as much as the typical EV motor and faster than any electric motor currently in production.

China’s GAC just announced that it started production of its new Quark Electric Drive 2.0, which, in addition to its record-breaking rpm limit, also improves efficiency. The manufacturer says switching to one of these new drive units gives its EVs an additional 31 miles of range, or 93 miles in an extended-range electric car.

The motor also boasts a power density of 13 kilowatts/kilogram and an efficiency of 98.5%, which GAC says, along with its maximum rpm, are “the highest in the world.” However, the power density is less than what the drive unit in a Lucid Air offers. The Lucid motor delivers 10 horsepower per pound, which some quick calculations reveal is over 16 kW/kg, casting some doubt over the rest of GAC’s claims.

The manufacturer estimates that rolling out this new motor across its lineup can save up to 90 billion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually. It features sci-fi-sounding innovations like magnets made from an amorphous soft alloy whose permeability is up to 100 times higher than that of the silicon-rich electrical steel typically used in this application. This improves performance and efficiency.

This new motor will be installed in cars from the GAC sub-brand formerly known as Aion Hyper, which was renamed Hyper and, more recently, Hyptec. Of its three models, the first to be exported out of China is the Hyptec SSR (pictured), with planned sales in Southeast Asia, Europe, the Middle East and South America.

The SSR is an electric supercar with over 1,200 horsepower, a sprint time from 0 to 62 mph (100 km/h) of under 2 seconds, and a price tag in China of between $180,000 and $245,000. This makes it one of the most expensive cars made in the country, and its price will likely increase for export.

CarNewsChina, which quotes sources from the Chinese media, notes that these new motors will be paired with an updated version of GAC’s EV platform, what the manufacturer calls its “smart digital chassis,” which uses rear-wheel steering to reduce a vehicle’s turning circle radius by 40%. It also has what it says is the industry’s first “fusion electronic differential lock,” which sounds like it’s very similar to the electronic limited-slip differential technology that simulates an LSD by using ABS and cutting power—production cars have had this feature for over a decade, so we’re not sure what GAC’s particular innovation is in this case.