China’s GAC Aion Hyper SSR is a brand new electric hypercar that promises performance on par with the quickest EVs on the planet, including the now famous Rimac Nevera. At first glance, it looks like a believable effort, it has spectacular Lamborghini-style doors an in its more powerful 1,225 horsepower all-wheel drive will reach 100 km/h (62 mph) from standstill in 1.9 seconds.

Compared to the aforementioned Rimac, though, the Chinese car is many times cheaper, with the all-wheel drive version costing just under 1.7-million yuan, or roughly $240,000. The rear-wheel drive variant (which is still really quick with a 2.3-second benchmark sprint time) will cost under 1.3-million yuan, or just over $180,000, which seems like quite a good deal given the looks and the performance.

The manufacturer says deliveries are poised to begin sometime in 2023, although the number of vehicles it intends to build has not yet been confirmed. It will probably be a fairly low-volume proposition, but if the company does manage to homologate it for other markets, it shouldn’t have a problem finding buyers.

Its interior looks fitting for an outlandish hypercar, even if it’s fairly minimalist and restrained compared to more expensive similar vehicles. The steering wheel has a flat top and bottom, the driver has an 8.8-inch digital display showing basic information and there’s a 14.6-inch central display that’s angled towards the driver to give an even sportier feel. Designers also chose a very striking purple leather or the seats, steering wheel, doors and lower dashboard hinting that customization was taken into consideration.

For many people who buy expensive supercars, configuring their vehicle so that it is unique and there is another one like it is an integral and important part of the experience. If the Aion Hyper SSR is to stand a chance to succeed outside China, they really need to be able to offer the broad spectrum personalization that buyers looking for a vehicle in this segment expect.