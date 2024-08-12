Hyundai Motor Group is having a banner year for EV sales growth.

It's got two big product reveals coming: The three-row Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the compact Kia EV4.

A new report suggests the Ioniq 9 will bow this fall, with the EV4 arriving next spring.

Electric vehicle sales may be up and down this year, but the Hyundai Motor Group is pushing forward with its EV plans. We already know that some of HMG's upcoming models include the Hyundai Ioniq 9 and the Kia EV4. Now Korean publication Newsis, citing industry sources, is reporting that production version of the Ioniq 9 may debut at the Los Angeles Auto Show (Nov 22-Dec 1) later this year. The report says the EV4 could arrive next spring.

HMG was the second best-selling electric car brand in the U.S. behind Tesla in the second quarter of this year. It posted outstanding 74% year-over-year EV sales growth on the back of its successful E-GMP-based models like the Hyundai Ioniq 5, Ioniq 6 and the Kia EV6 and the EV9. Now the Korean automaker is looking to its upcoming models to further strengthen its already robust line-up of EVs.

It was widely expected that Hyundai's equivalent to the Kia EV9 would be named the Ioniq 7, after the automaker showcased the "Seven Concept" back in 2021. But the automaker later changed that name to Ioniq 9, possibly turning it into a flagship and opening up room for smaller Ioniq 7 or Ioniq 8 models in different segments. It's expected to ride on the same E-GMP platform, offer three rows of seating and similar powertrain options as the EV9. The Korean outlet reports that Hyundai has been testing this model since March and is currently conducting final quality inspections.

Gallery: Kia EV4 Debut In South Korea

11 Photos

Over at Kia, there's a high-riding four-door electric model in the pipeline. The automaker released images of the EV4 concept last year and it's hard to tell if it's a hatchback, sedan or a mix of both. The press images showcase a more angular fastback-esque version of the EV6 that Kia is calling an "entirely new type of EV sedan." Newsis reports that it will be positioned above the affordable EV3 hatchback—on sale in Korea and expected to arrive in the U.S. next year—and have similar powertrain and battery options.

The EV3 is already a smash hit on its home turf. It amassed over 10,000 reservations in less than a month after its launch. Company executives have labeled it a "game changer." Kia also sold a record number of EVs in the U.S. in the first six months of this year on the back of a largely positive reception to the three-row EV9.

Gallery: Hyundai Seven Concept

21 Photos

Now Hyundai will hope to replicate that success for the newer and possibily fancier Ioniq 9. Local assembly of the seven-seater at the under construction "Meta Plant" outside Atlanta, Georgia should also help the automaker achieve that goal. It will hopefully qualify for the federal tax credit when it arrives. As more details surface, we'll keep you in the loop.