Police departments around the country find themselves at a crossroads. They have decades of investment in traditional combustion engine police vehicles, of which the Dodge Charger Pursuit is one of the most popular and among the quickest with a 6 second 0-60 time. But as electric vehicle ownership grows across the country, criminals are adapting. A suspect fleeing in a Tesla Model Y or Hyundai Ioniq 5 N can easily outrun a V6-powered Charger on city streets.

As any muscle car driver who has been smoked by an electric crossover or family sedan will admit: electric vehicles have access to instant torque and acceleration 2-3 times faster than your typical combustion engine vehicle. For instance, a Kia EV6 GT can accelerate 0-60 in just 3.2 seconds according to testing done by the State of Michigan. So police departments nationwide have come to the realization that they need to diversify their fleet to adapt to this new reality.

A recent report by WMTV 15 News in Madison, WI points to multiple examples of officers being eluded by criminals fleeing in electric cars and trucks. During a recent police pursuit near Georgia Tech, a shooting suspect fled police in a Tesla Model Y. During the pursuit, officers lost sight of the vehicle which was able to weave in and out of traffic while maintaining a speed at or near 70 MPH on city streets. Thankfully, officers were able to apprehend the shooter after the suspect fled on foot following a collision with another driver.

We have reported on similar cases in the past such as an officer in a Model Y that was able to keep up with a stolen Mustang. While that chase was eventually called off for safety reasons, at no point did the Tesla have an issue maintaining pursuit.

In addition to the obvious improvements in performance, electric cruisers and pursuit vehicles are a more cost-effective option. Estimates out of New Hampshire say that every combustion engine vehicle replaced by an EV saves taxpayers $5,000 per year or more. Georgia Tech is expecting $4,000 in fuel savings alone after adding three Mustang Mach-E GTs to their fleet.

When chases turn to high-speed highway pursuits, electric vehicles do have the disadvantage of burning through their available charge more quickly, but this is also the case for a suspect fleeing in an EV just as it is for combustion engine vehicles running out of fuel. In many of the cases discussed here, highway patrol typically takes over after a certain amount of time. And if a Model Y or Mustang Mach-e is able to keep up with the vehicle while a Dodge Charger cannot, then that gives officers a better chance of success.

As more departments begin diversifying their fleet, more automakers are offering police pursuit vehicles like the Mustang Mach-E GT and the Blazer EV. Have you seen any of these electric police cruisers or pursuit vehicles in your area? Let us know in the comments below.