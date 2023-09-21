Computer technology giant Oracle has unveiled plans to develop a police vehicle based on the upcoming Tesla Cybertruck.

Larry Ellison, the company's co-founder who used to have a seat on Tesla's board of directors, has made the announcement during Oracle's CloudWork conference in Las Vegas on September 20.

"Our next-generation police car is coming out very soon. It's my favorite police car; it's my favorite car actually. It's Elon Musk's favorite car. It's incredible. I know too much about it, some of it is still to disclosed," Ellison said during the presentation.

"Among other things, it's very safe, very fast, it's got a stainless steel body, and we don't have to add a screen or cameras to it because we can actually use their existing cameras and existing screen to put our application on it," he added.

As he talked, the screen behind him showed a rendering of a Tesla Cybertruck police truck, complete with emergency lights, sirens, a bull bar, and Oracle livery. Oracle's co-founder did not provide further details about the Cybertruck cruiser.

Oracle is already supplying cloud solutions for law enforcement agencies, and developing a police car would be the next step in this direction.

The rendering looks a little rough around the edges, though. It doesn't feature the massive windshield wiper, the bumper lights appear misplaced, and the rear wheels stick out way too much from the fender flares. This may suggest that the project is in the early stages, although Ellison said Oracle's next-gen police car is coming out "very soon."

Ellison, who describes himself as a "close friend" of Elon Musk, delivered the short presentation of the Cybertruck police truck as part of Oracle's new first responder system, which uses satellite and terrestrial technologies to ensure that it will be a reliable mobile network.

He said Oracle's satellite and terrestrial networks run simultaneously and back each other up, which means that the first responder system "will never fail."

Now, Larry Ellison isn't the only one who believes the Tesla Cybertruck will make a great police vehicle. Elon Musk himself noted that Cybertruck cruisers "will be next level" and that Tesla's electric pickup truck is "designed for Blade Runner."

Looks alone aren't enough to qualify the Cybertruck as a good police cruiser, obviously. The vehicle's strong points include the tough exterior, the roominess and practicality, the hauling and towing capability, as well as the performance on and off the beaten track. All of these are great prerequisites for a police truck.

The only potential downside might be price, which is yet to be disclosed. A fully decked out Cybertruck cruiser costing over $100,000 would certainly put off many police departments and law enforcement agencies across the country.