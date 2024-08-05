The 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 is just around the corner in the U.S. This time, it will be a carry-over model year without any significant changes.

There will be the same set of versions and trims as in the 2024MY, just slightly more expensive and with some surprising changes to the driving range.

Get Fully Charged 20,000 Hyundai Ioniq 6s The cumulative sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 model in the U.S. recently crossed 20,000 units (since March 2023). During the first seven months of this year, the company sold almost 7,700 Ioniq 6s, 54% more than a year ago.

The base 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE Standard Range, with a 53-kilowatt-hour battery and 111-kilowatt rear electric motor, will start at an MSRP of $37,750. The increase is $250 compared to the previous model year, while the destination charge of $1,150 remains the same and it applies to all versions.

A similar $250 price increase also concerns the SE and SEL trims with Long Range battery (77.4-kWh). Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line Limited trim is $850 more expensive, but it also gets one new thing as standard—the Heads Up Display.

Below, we listed all 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 prices, but please remember that the outgoing 2024 model year is still available for order on the company's website.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-in $37,750 +$1,150 N/A $38,900 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-in $42,700 +$1,150 N/A $43,850 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-in $46,200 +$1,150 N/A $47,350 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-in $45,500 +$1,150 N/A $46,650 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD LR 20-in $49,000 +$1,150 N/A $50,150 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD LR 20-in $51,000 +$1,150 N/A $52,150 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD LR 20-in $54,500 +$1,150 N/A $55,650

The Hyundai Ioniq 6 is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit because the model is imported, although the incentive might be applied when leasing.

Driving Range

Hyundai surprised us with its estimated range numbers for the 2025 Ioniq 6, as they differ compared to the 2024 model year, despite the fact there are no changes to the battery capacity and powertrain specs.

The changes concern only the versions with Long Range battery (77.4 kWh) and RWD powertrain (168 kW) and, in all cases, are negative. 2025 The Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE Long Range RWD with 18-inch wheels is expected to get 342 miles of range, compared to EPA-estimated 361 miles in the previous model year. This is a very surprising 19-mile or 5.3% drop for the longest-range Hyundai EV.

Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6 Hyundai Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited

At the same time, the new SEL Long Range RWD and Limited Long Range RWD versions, both with 20-inch wheels, are estimated at 291 miles of range compared to 305 miles EPA-estimated in 2024MY. The reduction is 14 miles or 4.6%.

Other version maintained their range estimates. The base SE Standard Range RWD version has 240 miles of range, the SE Long Range AWD has 316 miles, and the SEL/Limited Long Range AWD duo has 270 miles of range.

It's difficult to say what happened with the new Long Range RWD versions because it might be just a paper change related to the EPA test procedure. In the previous model year, these versions were the only ones tested under the 5-cycle test (instead of 2-cycle).

Here is a comparison of all 2024- and 2025-model year Hyundai Ioniq 6:

As we can see, the Hyundai Ioniq 6 with the Long Range battery remains one of the longest-range mainstream EVs, largely thanks to its aerodynamics.

With the bigger battery, Hyundai also adds a heat pump, so the drop in range in cold weather conditions should be smaller than conventional heating.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range Top

Speed

(mph) 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD Standard Range 18-in RWD 53 240 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE RWD LR 18-in RWD 77.4 342 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SE AWD LR 18-in AWD 77.4 316 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL RWD LR 20-in RWD 77.4 291 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 SEL AWD LR 20-in AWD 77.4 270 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited RWD LR 20-in RWD 77.4 291 mi* 115 2025 Hyundai Ioniq 6 Limited AWD LR 20-in AWD 77.4 270 mi* 115

* estimated range according to Hyundai

Regarding DC fast charging, the results remain outstanding, with 10-80% state-of-charge time being as short as 18 minutes (assuming the availability of a high-power, high-voltage charger and optimum temperature conditions).

The onboard 10.9-kW charger should be ready to recharge the battery in several hours. Hyundai says 5 hours and 20 minutes is up to 80% in the case of the Standard Range battery and nearly 7 hours in the case of the Long Range battery.

