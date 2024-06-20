Have you ever thought about driving a car that’s basically a huge mirror on wheels? Well, if you haven’t, somebody else has, and now’s your chance to own such a creation because it’s for sale.

But what would be the perfect candidate for such a machine? It would have to have flat body panels and looks that are more controversial than pineapple pizza. There’s only one answer, and that’s the Tesla Cybertruck.

Get Fully Charged Pimp my ride, 2024 edition Remember Pimp My Ride? It was an MTV reality show where random and very ordinary daily drivers were transformed into outrageous four-wheeled creations at the West Coast Customs shop. While that show has been dead since 2007, its legacy seems to live on.

Not everybody loves the way Tesla’s electric pickup looks, which is probably why some owners chose to wrap it–either to make it fly under the radar or to make it stand out even more. But there’s one Cybertruck out there that beats every wrap on the market–you just have to squint to see it, especially if it’s sunny outside.

Posted for sale at Concierge Motors, this 2024 Tesla Cybertruck Dual-Motor has 1,500 miles on the odometer and a pretty slick set of black wheels. It’s also quite expensive, as it was listed for an eye-watering $149,999. By comparison, a brand-new dual-motor Cybertruck has an MSRP of $79,990, but in fairness, that doesn’t come with a funhouse mirror effect or snazzy custom wheels and you can expect to take delivery next year if you order it now.

But are these extras–plus the immediate availability–worth that much money? We’re not sure, as the second-hand market for slightly used Cybertrucks seems to have toned down from a frenetic beginning when practically any price tag would find an eager buyer who wanted to skip the line.

Gallery: Polished Tesla Cybertruck Dual-Motor AWD for sale at Concierge Motors

4 Photos

Moreover, there’s the obvious question of safety with this thing. Will it blind people? Will it be hard to see by other drivers? It would certainly be confusing, as even the listing photos show a red Model 3’s reflection in the shiny metal of the Cybertruck.

What’s your take on this? Let us know in the comments below.