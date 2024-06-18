While it may feel like it's been longer, Tesla only started delivering the polarizing Cybertruck in November. Since then, production has ramped up to about 1,300 trucks per week and is expected to increase much further. That means early reservation holders are finally getting their hands on their stainless steel behemoths, and navigating what the trucks are like to live with every day.

Among them is the host of Out of Spec Reviews and InsideEVs’ pal Kyle Conner, who took delivery of his truck three months ago and has already covered 15,000 miles in it. Conner recently shared his experiences in a detailed post on X and it's one of the more in-depth accounts of Cybertruck ownership that we've encountered so far. Here's what he found.

Get Fully Charged Cybertruck's true colors are emerging. Tesla claimed big innovations with the Cybertruck. Giga casting, stainless steel exterior that's bulletproof to a certain extent and industry-first tech like steer-by-wire. Now that production has increased to 1,300 units per week, more owners are getting a true taste of the truck. Some of it is great but a lot doesn't live up to the hype.

Conner tested the tri-motor Cyberbeast to its limit. He’s done crazy things like coast-to-coast endurance driving from Jacksonville, Florida to San Diego, California. He’s even driven it until the range was completely depleted. He’s also covered many miles in normal conditions for a more real-world perspective on what this truck can accomplish.

The Cyberbeast variant has a manufacturer-estimated range of 320 miles. With a full charge, the indicated range is about 300 miles and Conner said he expects 250 miles in the real world. In his endurance test, he discovered that the range from the 123-kilowatt-hour battery wasn’t enough and in fact, it was the lowest among rivals.

The long-range Ford F-150 Lightning delivers an EPA-estimated 320 miles of range. The updated Rivian R1T delivers a manufacturer-estimated 420 miles whereas the Chevy Silverado EV is the range king, with a GM-estimated 440 miles of range. One tester even squeezed 460 miles from its giant 200+ kWh battery pack.

"If I’m just driving normally I tend to expect around 250 miles on a full charge," Conner wrote. "But rarely do I start my days at 100%. If I’m doing a long(ish) drive I’ll charge to 80-90% and run it low or use our great Colorado charging infrastructure for a top-up."

Trucks Max Range (automaker estimate) Battery Size (kWh) Chevy Silverado EV 440 200+ 2025 Rivian R1T 420 149 GMC Hummer EV Pickup 381 200+ Ford F-150 Lightning 320 (EPA) 131 Tesla Cybertruck (tri-motor) 320 122.4

For regular users though, the Cybertruck’s range doesn't seem bad. Many owners are purchasing the truck as a flashy object that comes with bonkers performance and some additional tech-focused features. Not everyone would cover long distances daily or tow heavy objects. If they do, the R1T and Silverado EV seem like better choices.

After 15,000 miles though, Conner said the battery had degraded a bit. “It’s common for most battery packs to have a dip in capacity after initial usage and then for it to trail off,” Conner wrote in his review. “I’m down maybe 2%. Even after calibration, my truck won’t charge above the 300-mile indicated range.”

“This is typical and not alarming," he wrote. "I usually leave it in the garage with 25-50% SoC and when I’m using it, I’m using it hard. Between the two extremes of heavy use and perfect storage, it’s a normal degradation profile.”

In terms of charging, the Cybertruck peaks at 250 kilowatts. That's not class-leading but acceptable, according to Conner. The current V2 and V3 Tesla Superchargers are rated for 150 kW and 250 kW of maximum output. “This is the limit of the Superchargers, not the truck,” Conner said.

“The charging curve dipping at 28% SoC from a 250 kW charger is unacceptable. The lead Cybertruck engineer mentioned that their OTA update with an improved curve is coming soon. Seriously can't wait, hurry up!”

One big advantage the Cybertruck has over its competitors is the ease of using bidirectional charging, or what some brands call vehicle to load (V2L). Its on-board power conversion system (PCS) allows bidirectional usage and can send 11 kW of AC power to the house.

The Cybertruck’s onboard power electronics can simply match the voltage and frequency of your home, removing the whole step of installing such systems. By contrast, both the F-150 Lightning and the Silverado EV offer bidirectional capability but require expensive inverters at home, Conner said.

He added that the truck’s performance was impressive and features like steer-by-wire were “game-changing.” The steering is quick, progressive and predictable, except when you’re sliding and drifting around. With a slight nudge to the wheel, you can deftly maneuver this 18-foot-long, nearly 7000-pound truck.

According to him, to truly appreciate the system, you have to drive a Cybertruck and then hop back into an F-150 Lightning or Silverado EV that requires three full rotations to go from lock to lock. In the Tesla, the wheels turn fully with just half rotation. Here's a great explainer on how steer-by-wire works.

The Cybertruck has a lot going for it, but it has several quality issues, too. Moreover, Tesla has left many questions unanswered, like the availability of the $16,000 range extender battery pack that would go into the bed. There are some valid concerns regarding the promised range extender:

How much additional energy does it add?

What's the weight penalty?

Once it's installed, can owners take it out if they change their minds?

What's the battery chemistry and how fast can it charge or discharge?

Conner talks in great detail about every aspect of his truck. So if you’re Cyber-curious, or are just gathering knowledge, watching the video above is highly recommended.