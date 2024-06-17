The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB was recently officially listed on the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) website, revealing its range and energy consumption numbers.

Compared to the previous model year, the new ratings are mixed, with some better and some worse results. The prices also changed a bit.

The base, front-wheel drive Mercedes-Benz EQB 250+ has an EPA Combined range of 251 miles. That's several more miles than in the case of the 2023 model year.

However, the EPA range of two all-wheel-drive versions, called the 300 4Matic and 350 4Matic, decreased noticeably to 205 and 207 miles, respectively, despite using the same 70.5-kilowatt-hour battery (usable capacity) as a year ago. According to the manufacturer, the 2023 model year version had 232 miles and 221 miles of range.

We don't know why the rating has been reduced and why a simple switch to the AWD version cuts the range by nearly one-fifth from 251 miles to just 205-207 miles:

EQB 250+ 18-inch: 251 miles (up 6 miles or 2.4% from 245 miles)

EQB 300 4Matic 18-inch: 205 miles (down 27 miles or 12% from 232 miles)

EQB 350 4Matic 19-inch 207 miles (down 14 miles or 6% from 221 miles)

It's also worth noting that for the 2024 model year, only the EQB 250+ and EQB 350 4Matic are listed by EPA; none of the 2023 versions were listed. In the 2022 model year, the EQB 300 4Matic and EQB 350 4Matic were listed:

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 250+ with 18-inch wheels' energy consumption, including charging losses, is estimated at 107 MPGe or about 315 watt-hours per mile (3.2 miles/kWh), the best result ever for the model.

However, the 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB 350 4Matic with 19-inch wheels's result of 87 MPGe, 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh is the worst ever for the model. Its energy consumption appears to be some 10% higher than that of the 2022 model year, although the EPA changed the way it calculated the results during that period.

2024 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-in

2024 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 251 miles (404 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 107 MPGe: 315 Wh/mi or 3.2 miles/kWh

114 MPGe: 296 Wh/mi or 3.4 miles/kWh

100 MPGe: 337 Wh/mi or 3 miles/kWh

2024 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-in

N/A

2024 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-in

2024 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-in :: EPA Range rating by InsideEVs

[Electric Vehicle 2-cycle label] Combined

City

Highway 207 miles (333 km)

N/A

N/A EPA Energy consumption (including charging losses): Combined

City

Highway 87 MPGe: 387 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

89 MPGe: 379 Wh/mi or 2.6 miles/kWh

85 MPGe: 396 Wh/mi or 2.5 miles/kWh

The result of 251 miles is not bad for the Mercedes-Benz EQB, although just over 200 miles for the AWD versions might discourage potential customers.

Basic specs

Model Drive Battery

(kWh) EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) 2024 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-in FWD 70.5 251 mi 8.5 2024 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-in AWD 70.5 205 mi* 7.6 2024 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-in AWD 70.5 207 mi 5.8

* EPA Combined range according to the manufacturer; usable battery capacity



On the positive side, the model is now equipped with a 9.6-kilowatt onboard charger instead of 7.7-kW previously. There are also some other improvements.

DC fast charging from 10 to 80% state-of-charge takes about 32 minutes at up to 100 kilowatts. The model has a CCS1 charging inlet.

Pricing

The Mercedes-Benz EQB starts at an MSRP of $53,050 plus a $1,150 destination charge. Prices of all versions are $300 higher than a year ago.

As with all imported models, the EQB is not qualified for the $7,500 federal tax credit, but the incentive might be factored into leasing.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Mercedes EQB 250+ 18-in $53,050 +$1,150 N/A $54,200 2024 Mercedes EQB 300 4Matic 18-in $57,200 +$1,150 N/A $58,350 2024 Mercedes EQB 350 4Matic 19-in $60,850 +$1,150 N/A $62,000