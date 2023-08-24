The facelifted 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB all-electric SUV is officially here and comes with several new features that should make it more attractive to prospective buyers.

Set to arrive at US dealerships in the first half of 2024, the refreshed EQB now comes as standard with a newly designed black panel that features the German brand’s signature star pattern at the front, where the grille would be on an ICE-powered vehicle, redesigned rear LED lights, a new generation for the infotainment system, and updated driving assistance systems.

Furthermore, the 2024 EQB comes with Plug & Charge functionality which allows drivers to more easily top up the high-voltage battery by simply plugging in the charging cable, without having to authenticate or put in additional details on the charger screen. To make this work, owners need to have a contract with a selected third-party provider, so that the payment and invoicing for every charge can take place.

Gallery: 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB

25 Photos

As standard, the new compact SUV now features a 10.25-inch central touchscreen which runs an updated generation of the company’s MBUX infotainment system. Three display styles – subtle, sporty, and classic – and three modes – navigation, assistance, and service – can be chosen by the driver, and the voice control function has been improved compared to the previous model year.

The steering wheel also gets touch control panels, and there’s the option to have two so-called Sound Experiences – computer-generated sounds – in conjunction with the available Burmester surround sound system. Furthermore, two extra Sound Experiences can be bought online via the Mercedes me store.

The options list also includes a Dolby Atmos surround sound system, which can offer an immersive audio experience, enabling listeners to hear music almost as clearly as the original vision of the artists in the studio, Mercedes-Benz says.

Moreover, the German luxury carmaker says that the facelifted EQB features a new mono-multipurpose camera and a new backup camera, while the optional Driving Assistance package has been slightly improved, with Active Lane Keeping Assist now providing inputs through the steering system instead of braking through ESP.

The 2024 Mercedes-Benz EQB comes as standard with seating for five but can be optionally specced as a seven-seater, measuring 184.4 inches long, 72.2 in wide, and 65.5 in tall. Three variants are available, all supporting AC charging at up to 9.6 kilowatts and DC fast charging at up to 100 kW: EQB 250+, EQB 300 4Matic, and EQB 350 4Matic.

The first is front-wheel drive and is powered by a 188-horsepower electric motor, while the 4Matic versions feature two electric motors – one at the front and one at the rear. In the EQB 300, maximum power is rated at 225 hp, while the EQB 350 puts out 288 hp. All trims get juice from a 70.5-kilowatt-hour (usable) battery pack.