As electrification progresses, the share of plug-in electric cars, including all-electric and plug-in hybrids, increases to a noticeable level. In several states, it recently hit a few percent.

According to Argonne National Laboratory analysis, based on Experian Automotive Vehicles-in-Operation data as of December 2023, California has the highest share of light-duty plug-in electric vehicle registrations at 4.3%. That's a jump from 2.5% as of the end of 2021.

California is the largest EV market in the U.S. In Q1 2024, plug-in electric car registrations exceeded 105,000 (California New Car Dealers Association's report), which represents almost 25% of new car registrations. However, the share of plug-ins on the road (including older vehicles) is 4.3% and it will take years to get to 25%.

The data highlighted by the DOE's Vehicle Technologies Office show that the next most electrified areas of the U.S. are the District of Columbia (DC), with a 3.5% plug-in share, and Hawaii, with a 2.8% plug-in share.

In total, nine states and DC had a fleet of 2% or more plug-in electric cars. Roughly half of the states had at least 1% rechargeable cars on the road.

Here is a map revealing the electrification progress:

Plug-in Electric Vehicle Registration Share By State: December 2023

In California, there is more than one rechargeable car for every 25 cars on the road. However, this ratio will quickly increase because plug-ins had a 25% share among new cars in Q1 2024 and in the whole of 2023.

Electrification is a process that takes decades to complete. Fifteen years have passed since the first Nissan Leaf and Chevrolet Volt hit the U.S. market in December 2010.

For reference, in Norway, where plug-in car sales represent about 90% of new car sales, the total all-electric share for vehicles on the road is just over 24%.