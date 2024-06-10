If you feel like you've been seeing more Toyota bZ4Xs on the road lately, it's because there are many more to see. Sales of Toyota's sole electric crossover offering in the U.S. exploded on the back of aggressive new lease deals in April and May, as did sales of Toyota's various hybrid and plug-in hybrid models.

According to the automaker's internal sales data, U.S. bZ4X monthly sales were up a staggering 545% year-over-year in April. Sales grew from 734 in 2023 to 4,958 this year. Toyota sold just 9,329 bZ4Xs in all of 2023, so selling over half of that number in one month is wild.

Get Fully Charged Toyota bZ4X A twin to the Subaru Solterra, the bZ4X is Toyota's first modern fully electric vehicle. While some of its range and fast-charging specs aren't competitive with other models, it is quickly finding an audience of its own.

Meanwhile, things cooled down considerably in May, but the month still represented a 106.2% sales increase over the same period last year. Sales of the bZ4X in the U.S. totaled 1,260, up from the 611 sold in May 2023. These numbers make April and May the bZ4X's best and third-best sales months, respectively, since the car went on sale two years ago.

While Toyota typically publishes its "official" and final sales data quarterly, it still produces monthly reports as well. Some of that data was recently published by market analyst and podcaster Car Dealership Guy on X; its accuracy was confirmed by officials at Toyota Motor North America, who followed up with April's numbers. (A Toyota official said that the "best month ever" descriptor for the bZ4X seen below was incorrect, and was later fixed.)

Evidently, the heavily discounted lease deals we've seen for the bZ4X helped move quite a bit of metal. In April and May, we saw specials running as low as $129 per month for 36 months with just $1,999 due at signing in California; in New York and New Jersey, they were seen at just $119 per month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing. That would mean a monthly payment on a Toyota that uses no gasoline for less money than your average decent dinner out for two in New York City, including drinks. (Ask me how I know this.)

Plus, bZ4X lease deals still seem competitive in June. One deal on Toyota's website indicates they can be had for $159 a month for 36 months with $3,999 due at signing. Considering the potential gas savings involved, it's probably one of the more cost-effective new car ownership prospects.

As my recent review noted, the bZ4X has gotten a bit of a bad rap in EV circles. While it's down on range compared to several competitors—with between 222 and 259 miles of EPA-rated range depending on the model—and its fast-charging speeds and route-planning feel behind many competitors, it's sharp-looking, fun to drive and practical. The bZ4X is a better option than people think, even if road-tripping isn't really its strong suit. Toyota also recently upped the maximum fast-charging speed to 150 kW for all models and has upgraded its software experience, so it is getting better with some frequency.

Toyota also continues to score major wins on the hybrid front. The RAV4 Hybrid and Rav4 Prime plug-in hybrid had their best May sales months ever, as did the relative newcomer (in this country, anyway) Crown sedan. The Camry Hybrid sales skyrocketed 546%, although that's probably also just what happens when a model goes all-hybrid like the Camry recently did.

Either way, it's good news for Toyota's hybrid and EV game; The company has indicated it plans to take essentially its entire lineup at least electrified over time. And even if the bZ4X doesn't have the strongest specs out there right now, this growth proves people are hungry for fully electric Toyotas—and for good deals, too.