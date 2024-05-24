Ford cut the annual percentage rate (APR) for financing an inventory 2024 Mustang Mach-E to 0% earlier this week, according to an official dealer bulletin seen by Cars Direct. The deal is valid for a 48-month loan but isn’t available in all states.

The move comes after Tesla lowered its financing interest rate to 0.99% for the Model Y two weeks ago. Earlier this year, Ford slashed the MSRP of its battery-powered crossover by up to $8,100, which led to a healthy increase in sales.

Get Fully Charged

Better and better deals on EVs

Even though electric vehicles are still more expensive to buy than their gasoline-powered competitors, manufacturers are slowly but surely closing the gap. Nowadays, you can get a pretty good leasing or financing deal on a new EV, making the pill a little easier to swallow than a few years ago.

This isn’t the first time the blue oval automaker tweaked the interest rates for the Mach-E. Last week, the 4-year APR went from 2.9% to 1.9%. Meanwhile, the 60-month rate was slashed from 3.9% to 0.9% and the 72-month rate decreased from 5.9% to 2.9%, according to Cars Direct.

More EV Deals

hyundai ioniq 6 lease april 2024 The Hyundai Ioniq 6 Trim You Actually Want Is Just $272 A Month Right Now
kona electric cheaper than regular kona Hyundai Kona Electric Now Cheaper To Lease Than Gas Kona
washington state ev incentive You Can Lease An EV For As Low As $56 A Month In Washington State
tesla model 3 price cut 299 Tesla Model 3 Lease Price Goes Down To $299 Per Month

This means that buying a brand-new 2024 Ford Mustang Mach E with an MSRP of $50,000 right now using a six-year loan is approximately $5,000 cheaper compared to the beginning of the month–that’s 10% of the price of the whole car.

With all this being said, however, there are a couple of drawbacks. First, the sweet financing deal is only available in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Michigan, Oregon, Texas and Washington. Second, the Mustang Mach-E isn’t eligible for the $7,500 federal tax credit when purchasing, so do your homework before you make a decision. By comparison, Tesla’s Model Y is eligible for the tax credit.

Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally
24 Photos
Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally Ford Mustang Mach-E Rally

If you don’t want the latest and greatest, Ford also has a noteworthy offer on 2023 Mustang Mach-Es that are sitting in inventory. These come with 0% APR when financing for 72 months and if you choose the Mach-E GT trim, you could get up to $3,000 in bonus cash. Furthermore, if you trade in a used Tesla, Ford will lower the MSRP of your new EV by up to $10,000 in some states.

One thing worth mentioning is that, even though there are more and more attractive leasing and financing offers for brand-new EVs out there, you still need to run the maths to make sure you can afford the monthly fees. Otherwise, things could go south pretty quickly.

Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com