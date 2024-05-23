The Ford Mustang Mach-E is one of the biggest competitors to the hugely popular Tesla Model Y. But while the Model Y became the world’s best-selling car last year, Ford’s mid-size electric crossover can’t quite match it in terms of sales figures.

That said, Mach-E owners seem to like their cars very much. We’ve covered several owners' reviews since the battery-powered Mustang debuted in 2021, and this latest one from Matt Farah only adds to the idea that Ford’s electric crossover is very well-built and pretty much trouble-free.

Get Fully Charged Mustang Mach-E woes Ford's electric Mustang Mach-E experienced several setbacks since its introduction in 2023. Production was paused and then the crossover became ineligible for the $7,500 tax credit when purchasing, making it a hard sell to people looking for a battery-powered family car. Nevertheless, people who did buy one seem to like it very much.

Farah runs the rather popular TheSmokingTire YouTube channel which has a little over one million subscribers, where he published hundreds of car reviews over the years. He’s also the host of The Smoking Tire Podcast, where everything car-related is discussed with knowledgeable guests from the industry.

But let’s get back to the matter at hand. The video embedded at the top of this page is the three-year ownership report of a 2021 Ford Mustang Mach-E Long Range Premium that was leased and had to be returned to the dealership at the end of the term.

This particular car was one of the first couple of hundred Mach-E’s sold to the public in the United States, Farah said, and that when he signed the leasing agreement, he thought it would be the best fit for him and his wife as a daily driver.

As it turns out, it was. During the three-year lease, the two put 29,000 miles on the EV’s odometer, but besides doing daily driver duty, the Mach-E was also used as a camera car for Farah’s YouTube channel, a task that was no problem for the electric crossover.

“It’s a fantastic camera car,” Farah said, because it rides smoothly, it can haul a lot of stuff and has enough range to do a day’s work on a full charge. When it was new, the 2021 Mustang Mach-E RWD with the big battery had an EPA-rated range of 300 miles.

“It’s done pretty much everything we’ve asked of it,” the presenter said. During the three-year lease, the car got some scratches on the upper part of the rear bumper and the paint on the track advance buttons on the steering wheel left the conversation.

Other than that, it’s been a worry-free experience. There were some recalls in the first year of ownership, but nothing to be concerned about.

As for the build quality, the owner has been “super impressed.” Compared to a similarly aged Tesla Model 3 or even a Model S, the Mach-E shows less signs of wear and the leather, plastics and interior look just as good as new, Farah said.

If he didn’t have to get another car for the purposes of reviewing it on the YouTube Channel, another Ford Mustang Mach-E would have “absolutely” been bought or leased in the exact configuration as the one before.

Correction: An earlier version of this story misspelled Farah's last name; we regret the error.