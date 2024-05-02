Ford Motor Company reported 179,588 new vehicle sales in April (down 2.4% year-over-year) and 687,671 in the first four months of the year (up 4.2%). While the overall result was weaker than a year ago, Ford's EV sales increased noticeably.

Last month, Ford sold 8,019 EVs, 129% more than a year ago, which gives hope for a strong Q2. The EV share out of the brand's total volume improved to 4.7%, compared to 2.0% a year ago.

Once again, all three Ford EV models contributed to the growth. The company sold 4,893 Mustang Mach-Es (up 205% year-over-year), 2,090 F-150 Lightning (up 57% year-over-year) and 1,036 E-Transit (up 86% year-over-year).

Ford BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 4,893 (up 205%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 2,090 (up 57%)

Ford E-Transit: 1,036 (up 86%)

Total: 8,019 (up 129%) and 4.7% share

Ford BEV sales in the U.S. - April 2024

So far this year, Ford sold more than 28,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S., almost 97% more than a year ago. That's about 4.3% of the brand's total volume.

Ford BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Ford Mustang Mach-E: 14,482 (up 107%)

Ford F-150 Lightning: 9,833 (up 75%)

Ford E-Transit: 3,927 (up 128%)

Total: 28,242 (up 97%) and 4.3% share

For reference, in 2023, Ford sold more than 72,000 all-electric vehicles in the U.S., up 18% compared to 2022. This was about 3.8% of the brand's total volume.

The question is whether Ford will be able to reach 100,000 units this year.

Ford F-150 Lightning

In April, Ford sold 2,090 F-150 Lightnings, up 57% year over year from a low base of just 558 units in April 2023. The recent result is so-so, and we would expect higher volume in the following months.

In April, Ford resumed shipping the 2024 model year of the Ford F-150 Lightning following a hiatus of over two months. The model also has new, slightly reduced pricing (at least in some versions).

We do not expect anything but growth from the Ford F-150 Lightning in 2024, especially since 2023 wasn't a great year for the electric truck. However, the results might be way lower than initially anticipated by the manufacturer, which slashed two-thirds of workers engaged in the F-150 Lightning production to achieve "the optimal balance of production, sales growth and profitability."

Ford Mustang Mach-E

Ford Mustang Mach-E sales amounted to 4,893 units in April. That's 205% more than a year ago but from a low base of just 1,606 units. After the first four months of the year, total sales stand at 14,482 (up 107% year-over-year).

The "gross stock"—reported by Ford—remained stable in April, at 15,600 units (compared to 15,500 a month ago).

Production of the Ford Mustang Mach-E in Mexico (for global markets) in April amounted to 5,192 units (down 56% year-over-year) after a pause in March. The total result year-to-date is 10,961 (down 44% year-over-year).

We assume that Ford produced less because supply significantly outpaced demand.

Ford E-Transit

Sales of the Ford E-Transit van in April amounted to 1,036, up 86% year-over-year. It was another strong month for the electric van, which will probably remain "America’s best-selling electric van," as Ford likes to label it.

Unfortunately, Ford does not report sales of other plug-in models, like the Ford Escape PHEV. Lincoln's PHEV sales were not revealed either.