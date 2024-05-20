Even before the gas-powered Chevrolet Camaro was discontinued late last year, there were rumors that the iconic pony car nameplate would go down the battery-powered route. With the two-door model gone and General Motors aiming to become an all-electric car company, the Camaro’s future as an EV is almost assured.

But while Ford went down the sporty crossover path with the Mustang Mach-E, Chevrolet will reportedly avoid the SUV craze when it comes to recreating the Camaro as an all-electric car.

Get Fully Charged GM's EV game Even though General Motors had a rough year in 2023 when it came to its all-electric car business, this year is looking much more promising. The affordable Chevrolet Equinox EV is hitting dealers, deliveries of the 440-mile Silverado EV RST are underway, and many, many more models are in the pipeline, including a battery-powered Camaro, which could come in a couple of years if rumors are to be believed.

According to GM President Mark Reuss, who spoke with MotorTrend, the next-generation Chevrolet Camaro will make a comeback as an electric car and not a crossover, designed to appeal to a broader audience, not just hardcore enthusiasts.

Price-wise, Reuss said that the battery-powered pony car could be positioned similarly to the 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV that just started shipping to dealers with an MSRP of $43,295 (destination charge included). However, later this year, the entry-level Equinox EV will enter the chat with an estimated price of $35,000, making the four-door Camaro even more attractive.

Add in the potential to be eligible for the $7,500 tax credit, and electric sports car enthusiasts are looking at a hypothetical offering of just $27,500. That’s almost $11,500 cheaper than the entry-level Tesla Model 3, which isn’t currently eligible for the federal tax credit when purchasing.

The previous generation Chevrolet Camaro was available as a two-door coupe and convertible.

With all this being said, however, to make everything happen, General Motors needs to ramp up production of its Ultium battery cells to lower costs. The company is doing a pretty good job of that now, even though last year it experienced something of a head-scratcher, delaying models and having a hard time putting the necessary pieces together to bring models like the Chevy Blazer EV and Silverado EV to the market.

We still don’t know when the reimagined Camaro EV will hit the streets—rumor is that GM is eyeing 2026, but there’s no official confirmation yet.

We still don't know when the reimagined Camaro EV will hit the streets—rumor is that GM is eyeing 2026, but there's no official confirmation yet.