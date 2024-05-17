The 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV compact crossover is finally making its way to dealers nationwide after production at the Ramos Arizpe plant in Mexico was delayed for a couple of months.

Assembly started back in February, and now General Motors’ entry-level electric vehicle is making its way to customers in the United States. Now that the Bolt EUV is no longer being made, the Equinox EV is GM’s cheapest battery-powered model–or it will be once the base version reaches dealers later this year.

Get Fully Charged GM's Ultium rollout is gaining steam General Motors had several major setbacks with the rollout of its new Ultium-based electric cars last year, but come 2024, things are seemingly going much more smoothly. The latest model in the carmaker's offensive, the entry Equinox EV, is the latest to be shipped to dealers.

The first units to be delivered carry the 2RS and 2RS Launch edition badges, while the 2LT, 3LT and 3RS trims will get to dealers by the end of the month. The most affordable variant, the 1LT, will make its way to dealers later this year.

The cheapest 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV right now is the 2LT, which starts at $43,295 including the $1,395 destination charge. It comes with heated front seats and a heated steering wheel, a 17.7-inch infotainment touchscreen with Google built-in, an 11-inch digital instrument cluster, an 8-way power-adjustable driver seat, roof rails, heated side mirrors, adaptive cruise control, a power liftgate and a front LED light bar.

When it ships later this year, the cheaper Equinox EV 1LT will do without the LED bar, roof rails, heated mirrors, power liftgate, power-adjustable heated seats and heated steering wheel, but will keep the two screens.

Gallery: 2024 Chevrolet Equinox EV

33 Photos

The 2RS comes extra with 21-inch wheels, as opposed to the 19-inchers that come as standard on the lesser variants. The 3LT adds ventilated front seats and heated rear outboard seats, dual-zone climate control and a heated wiper pack, while the 3RS packs a heated flat-bottom steering wheel.

GM says that the Equinox EV can be recharged from an AC source of up to 11.5 kilowatts, which can add up to 36 miles of range per hour. DC fast charging at a maximum of 150 kW is also standard, enabling a 77-mile range top-up in 10 minutes, according to the American automaker.

The electric compact crossover is available in either front-wheel drive or dual-motor all-wheel drive configurations. The single-motor trims have a maximum EPA-estimated range of 319 miles on a full charge, as well as a power output of 213 hp, while the AWD variants can go up to 285 miles while putting down 288 hp.