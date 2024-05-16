Since its debut, the Tesla Model Y Performance has been the go-to choice for people wanting a sporty electric crossover. However, the American-made EV no longer plays on an empty field, with other carmakers getting in on the action.

One of those carmakers is Hyundai. It makes the Ioniq 5 N, a racetrack-developed crossover with simulated gears, engine noise, and a drift mode. But which is faster in a drag race? Well, there’s a straightforward answer in the video embedded above, published by the Bulgarian YouTube channel Supercharged BG.

EVs have long made a name for themselves for their awesome ability to go fast in a straight line. The electric motors that power them are capable of providing torque almost instantly when the driver hits the accelerator pedal, making for a pretty spectacular sensation.

The Tesla Model Y Performance has a dual-motor all-wheel drive powertrain capable of putting down 530 horsepower. It weighs about 4,400 pounds and can accelerate from a standstill to 60 miles per hour in 3.5 seconds. Its starting price in the United States, excluding federal and state incentives, is $51,490.

On the other side of the drag strip, the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N boasts a maximum output of 641 hp (albeit for just 10 seconds, thanks to the N Grin Boost function). That helps the Ioniq 5 N sprint to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds (Hyundai USA doesn’t publish acceleration times). It’s also roughly 400 lbs heavier than the Model Y Performance and costs approximately $15,000 more.

That price difference is quite high and gets even higher when you consider that the Model Y is eligible for the $7,500 tax credit when purchasing. If all the conditions are met, leasing can get you the credit with both EVs.

In the video, the best quarter-mile time recorded by the Ioniq 5 N was 11.28 seconds at 117 mph. The Model Y Performance clocked a 12.13-second quarter-mile at almost 112 mph.

So, is the extra cash worth it? Sure, you also get a drift mode in the Hyundai and other goodies, but $22,000 is a lot of money to spend extra. Let us know what you think in the comments below.

