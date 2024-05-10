In March 2024, global registrations of plug-in electric cars increased by 19% year-over-year, indicating strong demand despite various challenges.

According to EV-Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 1,314,687 new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered globally in March, the third-highest monthly result ever recorded. The market share amounted to roughly 19% (compared to 16% a year ago).

Get Fully Charged

Global EV sales record

More than 13.6 million plug-in electric cars were registered around the world in 2023. That's about 16% of all car registrations. In 2024, it might be close to 20 million units.

All-electric car registrations accounted for about 65% of all plug-in car registrations, some 855,000 (up 7% year-over-year) and a 13% market share. Plug-in hybrid car registrations are estimated at roughly 460,000, up 50% year-over-year.

March was also a very good month for non-rechargeable hybrids, which noted a new monthly record of new registrations and a 16% market share. All electrified types combined represented 35% of the market.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

  • BEVs: about *855,000 (up 7%) and 13% market share
  • PHEVs: about *460,000 (up 50%)  and 6% market share
  • Total: 1,314,687 (up 19%) and 19% market share

* estimated

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2024

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2024

More than 3.2 million plug-in electric cars were registered worldwide in the first three months of the year, which is about 16% of the total volume.

Plug-in car registrations January-March 2024 (YOY change):

  • BEVs: about *2 million and 10% market share
  • PHEVs: about *1.2 million and 6% market share
  • Total: 3,216,366 (up 25%) and 16% market share

* estimated

For reference, in 2023, almost 13.7 million plug-in electric cars have been registered worldwide, which was 16% of the total volume (compared to 14% in 2022, 9% in 2021 and 4% in 2020). 2024 should be even better, potentially close to 20 million units.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2024

Model rank

In March, just like in the previous months, the Tesla Model Y continued to be the world's best-selling plug-in model with a massive 118,985 registrations. This recent result enabled Model Y to strengthen its year-to-date position.

However, let's also note that BYD placed seven plug-in nameplates in the top 10, and the only two non-Chinese models on the list are Tesla Model Y and Model 3.

Top 10 for the month:

  1. Tesla Model Y - 118,985
  2. BYD Song - 64,616 (10,048 BEVs + 54,568 PHEVs) 
  3. BYD Qin Plus - 52,305 (21,160 BEVs + 31,145 PHEVs)
  4. Tesla Model 3 - 41,035
  5. BYD Seagull (aka Dolphin Mini) - 30,466
  6. BYD Yuan Plus (aka Atto 3) - 29,182
  7. BYD Han - 23,138 (9,128 BEVs + 14,010 PHEVs) 
  8. BYD Destroyer 05 (PHEV) - 19,153
  9. Aito M7 (EREV): 18,512
  10. BYD Dolphin - 17,959

* BEV and PHEV versions of the same models were counted together in the source.

Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2024

Brand rank

In terms of brands, BYD continued to sell the highest number of plug-in electric cars. Tesla was number two overall, but the brand is also number one in the all-electric car category.

One of the most surprising things is how strong BMW and Mercedes-Benz are.

Top 10 for the month:

  1. BYD - 286,712
  2. Tesla - 167,883
  3. BMW - 50,799
  4. Mercedes-Benz - 38,069
  5. SAIC-GM-Wuling - 36,374
  6. Volvo - 34,651
  7. Volkswagen - 33,694
  8. Li Auto - 32,606
  9. Aito - 31,995
  10. Geely - 25,542
Global Plug-In Electric Car Sales – March 2024
Get the best news, reviews, columns, and more delivered straight to your inbox.
For more information, read our
Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

More sales reports

europe plugin car sales march2024 Europe: Plug-In Car Sales Decreased 8% In March 2024
china plugin car sales march2024 A Whole 43% Of China's New Cars Were Plug-Ins In March 2024

Source: Jose Pontes (EV Volumes data) - CleanTechnica

Got a tip for us? Email: tips@insideevs.com