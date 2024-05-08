In March, plug-in electric car sales in Europe decreased by roughly 8% year-over-year, partially because March 2023 was very strong. However, the Q1 result was still about 5% better than a year ago.

According to EV Volumes data, shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 295,980 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in March. The market share amounted to roughly 21% (compared to 23% a year ago).

After the first quarter of 2024, the plug-in electric car sales volume increased by about 5% year-over-year. This gives hope that the year 2024 will be positive.

All-electric car registrations account for about 14% of the market (close to 200,000 units, but down about 12% year-over-year), while plug-in hybrid registrations account for about 7% of the market.

One of the most interesting things is that non-rechargeable hybrids noted a 20% sales increase and expanded their share to 30%. Electrified cars (EVs, PHEVs, and HEVs) hold a 51% share in Europe in March.

Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):

BEVs: about *197,000 and 14% market share

PHEVs: about *99,000 and 7% market share

Total: 295,980 (down 8%) and 21% market share

* Estimated from the market share

Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – March 2024

Over 700,000 passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe during the first three months of the year, which is about 21% of the total market.

Plug-in car registrations year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: about *0.43 million and 13% market share

PHEVs: about *0.26 million and 8% market share

Total: 701,805 (up 5%) and 21% market share

* Estimated from the market share

For reference, over 3 million passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in 2023, 16% more than in 2022. The market share amounted to 24% (compared to 23% in 2022, 19% in 2021, and 11% in 2020).

Top Plug-In Models

The Tesla Model Y remains Europe's best-selling plug-in model, with 26,790 new registrations in March. However, the model cannot maintain its peak, and a 19% year-over-year sales decline was noted in Q1 2024.

The Tesla Model 3 is the best of the rest, with over 12,000 units. However, the star of the show in March was the all-new Volvo EX30. It surged to third position (7,642 units) in its third full month on the market.

Results for the month:

Tesla Model Y - 26,790 Tesla Model 3 - 12,011 Volvo EX30 - 7,642 Audi Q4 e-tron - 6,548 Volvo XC60 PHEV - 5,752 Volvo XC40 - 5,595 (5,299 BEVs + 296 PHEVs) Peugeot e-208 - 5,405 BMW i4 - 5,166 BMW iX1 - 5,018 MG 4 - 4,772

After the first three months of the year, the two Tesla models extended their advantage over other plug-ins.

Results in January-March 2024:

Tesla Model Y - 58,200 Tesla Model 3 - 26,826 Audi Q4 e-tron - 15,443 Volvo XC40 - 15,180 (14,290 BEVs + 890 PHEVs) Volvo XC60 PHEV - 14,080 Peugeot e-208 - 13,999 Skoda Enyaq iV - 13,783 Volvo EX30 - 13,569 MG 4 - 13,163 BMW i4 - 12,293

Top Brands And Automotive Groups

Tesla is the most popular brand in the plug-in car segment, slightly ahead of BMW and Mercedes-Benz. However, the report says that Tesla's volume decreased 35% year-over-year in March.

In terms of automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group, with a 19.1% share, is the lone leader, followed by Tesla (12.2%) and Stellantis (12.1%).

Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-March:

Tesla - 12.2%

BMW - 10.3%

Mercedes-Benz - 8.7%

Volvo - 8.2%

Audi - 7.1%

Volkswagen - 5.1%

Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-March:

Volkswagen Group - 19.1%

Tesla - 12.2%

Stellantis - 12.1%

BMW Group - 10.9%

Geely-Volvo - 10.0%

Mercedes-Benz Group - 9.2%