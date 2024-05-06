Volvo Cars reported 65,838 global car sales in April, almost 27% more than a year ago. During the first four months of the year, sales amounted to 248,525 (up 15.6% year-over-year).

Meanwhile, Volvo's plug-in electric car sales increased last month by almost 53% year over year to 31,523—one of the highest results ever. This brought the rechargeable car share to a new record of 47.9% (compared to 39.7% a year ago), just one step from crossing 50%.

Get Fully Charged Volvo EX30 conqueres Europe In April, Volvo sold almost 10,000 EX30s. The ramp-up of the new model doubled all-electric car sales year-over-year, while the EX30 became the best-selling Volvo in Europe.

Volvo's plug-in car sales increased very quickly because all-electric car sales almost doubled. In April, the company sold over 17,000 EVs (up 94% year-over-year), which was 26% of its total volume globally (compared to 17% a year ago). That's a new record.

Plug-in hybrids are also growing, but slower—by 22% year-over-year to 14,433. It's worth noting that over the past two months, Volvo's all-electric sales noticeably outpaced PHEV sales and this might be a turning point, after which the difference will gradually increase towards a 100% zero-emission future.

Volvo Recharge sales last month (YOY change):

BEVs: 17,090 (up 94%) and 26% share

PHEVs: 14,433 (up 22%) and 21.9% share

Total Recharge: 31,523 (up 53%) and 47.9% share

So far this year, Volvo's plug-in car sales have exceeded 106,000 (up 21% year-over-year), almost 43% of the brand's total sales. All-electric car sales amounted to 55,261 (up 42%).

Volvo Recharge sales year-to-date (YOY change):

BEVs: 55,261 (up 42%) and 22.2% share

PHEVs: 51,257 (up 4%) and 20.6% share

Total Recharge: 106,518 (up 21%) and 42.9% share

For reference, in 2023, Volvo plug-in car sales exceeded 265,000 cars (up 30% year-over-year), which was also 37.5% of the total volume.

Geographically, as usual, most Volvo plug-in cars were sold in Europe (22,952 out of 31,523). The most striking thing is that 67% of two-thirds of all Volvo sold in Europe were rechargeable, while the EX30 model was the company’s best-selling model in the region.

In the United States, plug-in car sales in April increased by 13% year-over-year to 3,334 and a 31.4% share. Sales in the U.S. are expected to increase once the Volvo EX30 wave will reach the country.

In terms of models, the all-new Volvo EX30 model noted a new record of 9,730 sales in April (and almost 25,000 cumulatively). It seems that the model is very well received.

2025 Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance (Vapour Grey) Volvo EX90

The company lists also 1,681 sales of the Volvo C40 Recharge and 389 sales of the all-new Volvo EM90 (cousin of the Zeekr 009), which reportedly entered some markets in March. This leaves 5,290 units for the Volvo XC40 Recharge. The fifth all-electric model in the lineup will be the all-new Volvo EX90.

Björn Annwall, chief commercial officer and deputy CEO at Volvo Cars said: "This performance demonstrates we are making good progress on our guidance of retail sales growth of at least 15 percent for the full year 2024. I am also happy to see the positive reception from EX30 customers as we ramp up deliveries of the car, as well as the continued growth of our electrified models. This reinforces our confidence in the strength of our balanced portfolio of fully electric, plug-in hybrid and mild hybrid cars.”

Volvo Cars detailed sales results:

