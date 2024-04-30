Here, we discuss some cons of the Volvo EX30, the brand's newest compact crossover electric car.

Every car has advantages and disadvantages, and the EX30 is no exception. But what's there to dislike about the EX30?

Before discussing the negatives, take a moment to read about what this reviewer (Kris Rifa) loves about the Volvo EX30.

The Volvo EX30 is perhaps the best electric car available at its starting price of $34,950. But even so, this reviewer points out that the vehicle has some negatives too.

Okay, let's move on to the cons of the EX30. The vast majority of the issues with the EX30 relate to the vehicle's touchscreen and its functionality.

First, while the vehicle is in reverse, you can't reposition the side mirrors. So, for example, if you want the mirrors to dip down so you don't accidentally curb a wheel (a feature this Volvo has), you have to select that while in some other gear than reverse.

The following few negatives all involve settings buried too deep in the system. For example, you must go a few menus deep to change most of the driving modes and settings. The same applies to the wiper settings and audio controls (there is no physical volume knob).

Another issue is with the touch controls on the steering wheel. The problem here is that they are not very responsive. Sometimes, they work at first touch and sometimes they don't

The rear seating area is quite cramped compared to other cars in the same class.

The EX30's range remaining estimations don't seem accurate. For example, if it says you will arrive at your destination with a 20 percent charge remaining, then you'll likely arrive with far less remaining range. The remaining range estimate will drop as you continue to drive, so the estimate of 20% at the start could drop down to 0% or even into the negatives.

On the fast charging side, the EX30 performs well enough, but there's one big problem. If your remaining charge is below 10%, then the car only accepts up to about 60 kW of power, far lower than it takes in once you pass 10%. This is not typical. Most electric cars take on the most power when their batteries are at the lowest state of charge.

Lastly, a loaded EX30 is not worth it. The EX30 quickly gets expensive as you move up to higher versions of the car and add options, so it's best to stick with one of the lower-priced versions.

The EX30 costs $34,950 for a base, single-motor RWD car. A top-of-the-line dual-motor Ultra trim costs $46,600, plus the $1,295 destination charge.

The EX30 is off to a strong sales start. In the first quarter of 2024, Volvo delivered 14,500 EX30 EVs globally.

In our 2025 Volvo EX30 first drive review, we had this to say about the EX30's needlessly complex infotainment operation:

This system does have its share of caveats, though, like accessing the dual-motor model’s full performance option, adjusting rearview mirrors or removing most of the driving aids. They require cycling through menus while driving, a distraction problem that could have easily been solved by using physical buttons. Or was that too expensive?

And regarding the lack of buttons, we complained about that too:

In the name of minimalism and cost-cutting, the EX30 essentially has no buttons except two, the window switches that were awkwardly installed on the center console. Yes, two – like in a Volkswagen ID.4 – to operate four windows via a third haptic feedback sensor to activate the rear ones. Volvo obviously wanted to cut production costs to a minimum here, but this is a classic case of trying too hard to reinvent the wheel. Those window controls suck.

Stay tuned for more on the EX30, a highly anticipated electric car that we are keeping a close eye on.