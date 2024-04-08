When you think of high-performance electric cars, Tesla’s lineup is probably one of the first to come to mind. This is especially true in drag races, where cars like the Tesla Model S Plaid and Model 3 Long Range's straight-line acceleration excel.

On the other hand, Volvo probably does not come to mind when you think of racing excitement. Volvo typically brings to mind a wealth of safety features, clean interior design and shuttling your children to after-school activities.

Get Fully Charged Volvo EX30 Smokes Tesla Model 3 In Drag Race The EX30 Twin Motor Performance, the quick little electric SUV from Volvo, outperformed the updated 2024 Model 3 Long Range model in a drag race. This match-up will be more compelling once the new Model 3 Performance is released.

It isn’t that a Volvo isn’t capable of an exciting, sporty vehicle. Volvo’s current plug-in hybrid and electric models offer impressive acceleration compared to their standard hybrid counterparts.

But the newest little Volvo puts the brand’s other offerings to shame. The EX30 Twin Motor Performance is “the fastest-accelerating Volvo car ever” according to the Swedish automaker. And this is the trim that E-Drive Sweden brought to face off against a Tesla Model 3 Long Range.

The EX30 has 422 horsepower and 400 lb-ft (543 Nm) of torque. In this configuration, the Volvo has a top speed of 112 mph (180 kph) and a 0-60 mph time of only 3.4 seconds.

In the first run of the quarter mile, the EX30 pulls away from the Model 3 right off the line and never looks back. The second run results were more of the same, with the Model 3 unable to keep up with the EX30’s acceleration.

Final times were not listed for both models on both quarter-mile runs, but the Tesla finished the first quarter mile in 12.8 seconds and the Volvo finished the second in 12.5 seconds.

While it is impressive to see just how well the Volvo faired, the race itself is not particularly fair. The 2024 “Highland” Model 3 featured is the best currently available with a 4.2 second 0-60 time. But the recently teased Model 3 Performance model would make for the best comparison, and it is not available for sale yet.

Thankfully, E-Drive Sweden says they do have an EX30 vs Tesla Model Y Performance race planned for the near future. Tesla officially clocks the Model Y Performance at 3.5 seconds 0-60 mph. It should be noted that Tesla provides this spec “with rollout subtracted”, so the EX30 likely still has the edge. Still, this would make for a far more compelling matchup.

What do you think of the EX30 Twin Motor Performance so far? Let us know in the comments below.

