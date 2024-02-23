The Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD just got its third price increase this month.

The first increase of $1,000 was applied a few weeks after launching the refreshed "Highland" model, followed by a $500 increase a week ago. Now, the Long Range AWD version is $250 more expensive, which brings the total to $1,750 (up 3.8%).

Get Fully Charged Tesla Model 3 "Highland" The refreshed Tesla Model 3 is available in RWD and Long Range AWD versions, with a Performance variant likely on the way. It offers revised styling, slightly improved stats, and a nicer interior.

The price of the entry-level Tesla Model 3 RWD remains the same at $38,990. It's worth noting that this version has an estimated delivery time (for new orders) of February-March. At the same time, customers have to wait until April-May for the new Model 3 Long Range AWD.

The new Tesla Model 3 prices:

RWD: $38,990 (no change)

Long Range AWD: $47,740 (up $250 or 0.5% from $47,490)

It suggests that the supply of new cars is not sufficient to meet the demand for the Long Range AWD version.

Tesla-focused analytic Troy Teslike (@TroyTeslike / X) wrote that the micro price adjustments might be a way to discourage people from ordering a Model 3. Potentially, it can't be produced in high enough numbers. By the way, the optional white interior for the Model 3 is delayed and its price increased to $1,500.

At the same time, it seems that Tesla Model Y production is in full swing. The company's website now shows "Shop Available" Model Y cars (already produced cars), while the "Order Now" button (for ordering a custom Model Y) is at the bottom of the website.

The Model Y recently received a $1,000 price cut. Its estimated delivery time (new orders) is February-March, indicating that supply exceeds demand.

It will be very interesting to see how this situation will develop in 2024, but it seems that the beginning of the year is challenging.

Prices

Model Base Price Dest. Charge Tax Credit Effective Price 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in $38,990 +$1,640 N/A $40,630 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in $40,490 +$1,640 N/A $42,130 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in $47,740 +$1,640 N/A $49,380 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in $49,240 +$1,640 N/A $50,880

* Tesla adds a Destination fee (DST) of $1,390 and an Order Fee of $250 to all its models ($1,640 total).

Basic specs

Model Drive EPA

Range 0-60

mph

(sec) Top

Speed

(mph) 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 18-in RWD 272 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 RWD 19-in RWD 248 mi* 5.8 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 18-in AWD 341 mi* 4.2 125 2024 Tesla Model 3 Long Range AWD 19-in AWD 305 mi* 4.2 125

* EPA range according to the manufacturer