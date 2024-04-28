The upcoming Volvo EX30 is designed mainly for local driving, but how about a longer trip? Is it up to the task?

After an interesting range test, veteran EV tester Bjørn Nyland took the top-of-the-line Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance for its 622 miles (1,000 km) challenge—a special test to determine the long-distance travel capabilities.

Get Fully Charged The challenge The 622 miles (1,000 km) challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure. The results are related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

In the case of the Volvo EX30, the car was tested in less than optimum conditions, at an average temperature of 41°F (5°C) and in mostly wet conditions (70% of the journey, according to the video). This inflated the energy consumption to 473 Wh/mile (294 Wh/km) or 2.1 miles/kWh.

The car completed the distance in 11 hours (after some time deductions unrelated to the car). The total time is similar to the Nissan Ariya (front-wheel drive with 91-kWh battery), which was tested in more favorable conditions (a bit higher temperature and 40% in wet conditions), to give you some perspective.

However, to achieve such time, the Volvo EX30 Twin Motor Performance had to be charged eight times along the way (5-6 is a typical number of stops for the challenge). After the initial 135 miles (217 km), the average distance between charging stops was just 61 miles (98 km). For reference, in the case of the mentioned Nissan Ariya, it was six stops and 77 miles between them on average thanks to the bigger battery.

Let's recall that the Volvo EX30 has a 69-kilowatt-hour battery (64 kWh usable). The peak charging rate exceeded 150 kilowatts.

We guess that during the summertime and optimum weather conditions, the car might achieve a time of 10 hours and 30 minutes.

Overall, it's not a bad result, although it should be clear that the car is far behind the top models, which can cover a similar distance in 9-10 hours.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Average Temperature: 41°F (5°C; 4-7°C range)

Total time: 11 hours and 0 minutes

Average speed (total): 56 mph (90.9 km/h)

Average energy consumption: 473 Wh/mile (294 Wh/km) or 2.1 miles/kWh

Number of stops for charging: 8

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 69 miles (111 km)

Excluding the initial segment: 61 miles (98 km)

Total: 69 miles (111 km) Excluding the initial segment: 61 miles (98 km) Date / Notes: 14.04.2024, Wet roads 70%

Charging stops:

after 135 miles (217 km) after 201 miles (324 km) after 275 miles (442 km) after 335 miles (539 km) after 395 miles (635 km) after 450 miles (724 km) after 505 miles (813 km) after 562 miles (905 km)