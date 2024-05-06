The Fisker Ocean model might not be lucky enough to survive the company's current precarious state, but despite some negative reviews, the car absolutely shined in a recent long-distance test.

Following his earlier range test, veteran EV tester Bjørn Nyland took a Fisker Ocean Extreme version for its 622 miles (1,000 km) challenge—a special test to determine the long-distance travel capabilities.

Get Fully Charged The challenge The 622 miles (1,000 km) challenge is a unique test (optimized for time rather than convenience), which expands our empirical knowledge about EVs and gives us glimpses of what is physically possible by an experienced driver in a country with dense DC fast charging infrastructure. The results are related to the combination of range, efficiency, and fast charging.

The test was conducted in dry conditions, at an average temperature of 30°F (-1°C). Despite the cold temperatures, the result happened to be more or less on par with many other electric crossover/SUV models.

The car completed the distance in 10 hours and 15 minutes, after some time deductions unrelated to the car. That's just five minutes slower than BMW ix xDrive50 and Kia EV6 (in 77 kWh form). The Audi Q4 e-tron, Audi Q8 e-tron, the entry-level Tesla Model Y RWD (equipped with BYD batteries in Europe) and the all-new Kia EV9 GT-Line needed five minutes more.

This is a competitive result, especially considering that the average temperature in most cases was slightly lower during the Fisker Ocean test. You can see the results in the video around 31:00.

The main issue with the Fisker Ocean Extreme appears to be an inflated energy consumption at 560 Wh/mile (348 Wh/km), or 1.8 miles/kWh. It's very similar to the Kia EV9 GT-Line though, and slightly higher than the Audi Q8 e-tron, and it's not an especially great efficiency rating. Generally, closer to 3 miles/kWh is what we would consider exceptional.

On the other hand, the 113-kilowatt-hour battery (106 kWh usable) allows it to achieve a solid range. The first charging stop was at 191 miles (308 km). This enabled it to complete the distance by having five charging stops in total; five to six is a typical number of stops for his challenge. Another relatively positive outcome was the fast charging speed along the route.

We guess that during the summertime and optimum weather conditions, the car might achieve a time of 10 hours, compared to nine hours in the quickest models. The video also reveals various quirks of the Fisker Ocean, but that's a different story.

Test conditions (according to Bjørn Nyland):

Start: 100% State of Charge (SOC)

Average Temperature: 30°F (-1°C; -5—+1°C range)

Total time: 10 hours and 15 minutes

Average speed (total): 61 mph (97.6 km/h)

Average energy consumption: 560 Wh/mile (348 Wh/km) or 1.8 miles/kWh

Number of stops for charging: 5

Average distance between charging stops:

Total: 104 miles (167 km)

Excluding the initial segment: 86 miles (138 km)

Charging stops:

After 191 miles (308 km) After 301 miles (485 km) After 385 miles (620 km) After 470 miles (756 km) After 564 miles (907 km)