Kia America reported 69,472 vehicle sales in the United States in March, down 2.6% year-over-year. The total result after three months of 2024 is 179,621 (down 2.5%).

At the same time, Kia's EV sales in March increased by 151% year-over-year. The South Korean manufacturer does not reveal the exact number, but we estimate that it was roughly 4,000 units.

Get Fully Charged Kia is quickly increasing EV sales Kia started 2024 with relatively strong growth of all-electric car sales in the U.S. The lineup consists of three models: E-GMP-based EV6 and EV9, as well as the Niro EV, which is also available with other powertrain types.

In March, Kia's E-GMP-based electric car sales amounted to 2,818. That's an impressive 185% increase year-over-year, and a 4.1% share out of the brand's total volume.

This number consists of 1,537 EV6 (up 1%) and 1,281 EV9. On top of that comes an undisclosed number of Kia Niro EVs—we estimated it at over 1,000 units. Niro EVs are counted together with the ICE version, and it usually averages around a thousand units a month.

Kia BEV sales last month (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 1,537 (up 56%)

Kia EV9: 1,281 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total E-GMP family: 2,818 (up 185%) and 4.1% share

Kia E-GMP BEV Sales in the U.S. – March 2024

So far this year, Kia sold over 8,000 E-GMP-based all-electric cars (EV6 and EV9). That's 138% more than a year ago, although, at the time, only the EV6 was available. The growth is associated with the introduction of the EV9.

Together with the Kia Niro EV (estimated at over 3,000 units), the total EV sales probably exceeded 11,000 and 6% of the brand's total volume.

Kia BEV sales year-to-date (YOY change):

Kia EV6: 4,059 (up 20%)

Kia EV9: 4,007 (new)

Kia Niro EV: N/A

Total E-GMP family: 8,066 (up 138%) and 4.5% share

For reference, during the 12 months of 2023, Kia sold over 32,000 all-electric cars in the U.S. (4.1% of the brand's total volume).

Unfortunately, the manufacturer does not report sales of other plug-in models, as they are counted together with conventional or non-rechargeable hybrid versions.

Kia intends to begin local production of the Kia EV9 in West Point, Georgia in May 2024. See the full overview of the model pricing and main specs here.

By 2025, the company expects to secure the full $7,500 federal tax credit for the model.

