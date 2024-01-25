When it arrives sometime in 2025, the rear-wheel drive Tesla Cybertruck will be the cheapest version of the angular pickup, start at $60,990, according to the American EV maker’s website. But that’s not available yet, making the dual-motor all-wheel drive version the most affordable trim currently available.

This one starts at $79,990, but reservation holders who wanted to sort of skip the line had the choice to spend an extra $20,000 for the so-called Foundation Series models, which are the first ones to be delivered, and come with several accessories.

Plus, the Foundation Series models are limited to just 1,000 units, making them a smidge more desirable than later models, at least in theory. But what did customers actually get for spending the equivalent of a brand-new entry-level Kia Soul?

Well, it looks like those who ordered a tri-motor Cyberbeast will sort of get their money’s worth, while customers who opted for the less expensive dual-motor version shelled over $5,000 just for bragging rights.

As the video embedded at the top of this page points out (uploaded by YouTuber DennisCW), the Cyberbeast Foundation Series models come with a bunch of accessories like all-weather interior liners, a center console tray, an LED light bar, a lifetime subscription to Tesla’s premium connectivity service, the company’s so-called Full Self-Driving system, and a $4,000 installation credit for PowerShare hardware (which allows the truck to export power from its high-voltage battery), plus a bunch of other things.

The all-wheel drive Foundation Series models come with the same list of extras, except the LED light bar, which has a market value of around $600 according to this Cybertruck Owners Club forum post, and the $4,000 installation credit.

That’s $4,600 out the window. And if we consider that Cybertruck owners can’t use the so-called FSD feature yet, as it’s not activated in their vehicles, then another $7,000 goes down the drain–both for the AWD and the tri-motor version.

By the looks of it, Tesla managed to convince 1,000 people to pay extra just to get ahead of the crowd and buy a car that isn’t exactly ready for prime time. Autopilot doesn’t work, FSD doesn’t work, and the locking differentials don’t work yet.

As always, let us know in the comments section below what your thoughts are on this.