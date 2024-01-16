New Finna Wind Peak Is A Top-Tier E-MTB With Fancy Components

The formula for a high-end electric mountain bike is pretty much cut and dry: a lightweight frame, top-tier suspension, a fancy 12-speed drivetrain, and a punchy mid-drive motor. Indeed, all these things may seem generic, and lots of e-bikes boast this setup with prices ranging as low as $1,500 USD all the way beyond the $10,000 USD mark. That said, if you wanted something really boujee, chances are you’d have to go to some premium European manufacturers.

Finna is a brand a lot of us have never heard of before, but over in Spain and parts of Europe, it’s known for its sleek and minimalist road and gravel bikes. Slim tubing, aggressive geometries, and throwback colorways make Finna’s bikes look as good as they supposedly ride, and with the Wind Peak, Finna is hitting two birds with one stone by launching its first electric bicycle that just so happens to be its first foray into the world of mountain bikes, as well.

The Finna Wind Peak pulls out all the stops when it comes to its performance-oriented package. For starters, the full-suspension frame is made entirely out of carbon fiber, save for the linkages in the rear suspension setup. On top of that, it boasts enduro geometry and long travel suspension from Italian company Formula. More specifically, the front fork is a Selva C unit with 170 millimeters of travel. At the back, 185 millimeters of wheel travel is more than enough to soak up big hits while at the same time accounting for the added weight of the motor.

Speaking of which, the Wind Peak is powered by a motor we don’t see that often in the e-MTB space: the Polini EP3+ MX. Polini, a company best known for making performance-oriented goodies for gas-powered scooters, has a knack for making potent e-MTB motors, too, as the EP3+ MX pumps out 600 watts of peak power and 90 Nm of torque – that’s about as much as Bosch’s top-tier Performance CX Race. A top-tube mounted screen provides riders with quick access to five assist modes, while a 630-watt-hour battery pack promises up to 130 kilometers (81 miles) of range on a single charge in Eco Mode.

As for the drivetrain, Finna has equipped the Wind Peak with the very best from Sram – the GX Eagle, equipped with an 11/52 cassette and 12 speeds to choose from. Bringing this long-travel electric MTB to a stop is a pair of Formula Cura four-piston calipers that clamp down on 203-millimeter discs. The bike rolls on 29-inch wheels made up of TFHPC E-Enduro rims and WTB Verdict knobby tires. Meanwhile, riders are given ample leverage by way of a Renthal 80-centimeter (31 inch) handlebar.

Naturally, a high-performance e-MTB of this sort is by no means a budget-friendly offering. With a retail price of 7,599 euros, or about $8,300 USD, it’s up there with the very best from the likes of Giant and Trek. That said, it’s sure to stand out on the trails thanks to its slew of fancy, eye-catching components.