Vanpowers Starts 2024 Strong With New E-Gravel And E-Mountain Bikes

California-based e-bike specialist Vanpowers is starting 2024 strong with the launch of not one, but two new electric bicycles. Using the ongoing CES 2024 as a launchpad for its new models, the brand is making a noticeable departure from its utility-focused commuters and trekkers to more performance-oriented models targeted towards cycling enthusiasts.

The two bikes consist of an e-gravel and e-MTB duo, both of which packing impressive technology and performance, as well as tried and tested components from some of the industry’s most trusted names. Let’s dive right in and see what Vanpowers has in store for e-bikers in 2024.

Vanpowers UrbanCross

As you’re probably able to guess by the name, the UrbanCross is Vanpower’s entry into the massively popular e-gravel bike market. It follows the formula when it comes to lightweight gravel e-bikes in that it features a streamlined frame complete with carbon components. The handlebars and fork are made of carbon, while the aluminum frame is laden with mounting points for you to install all sorts of accessories. Vanpowers has also thrown in a variety of tech features such as a Bluetooth-connected color display, and anti-theft features such as geofencing and 4G and GPS tracking.

When it comes to performance, Vanpowers has fitted the UrbanCross with a compact rear hub motor with a nominal power output of 250 watts. The battery, housed within the frame’s downtube, promises a single-charge range of up to 60 miles. Powertrain aside, the UrbanCross is equipped with Shimano GRX components and Tektro hydraulic brakes for reliable stopping. It rolls on 700x40c CST gravel tires, and comes standard with LED lighting for after-dark adventures.

Vanpowers GrandTeton

The GrandTeton is Vanpowers take on an all-terrain, all-weather, all-rounder, and is a rugged electric mountain bike with a hardtail frame. Interestingly, Vanpower has opted for a more dated 26-inch wheel setup, but makes up for this with chunky, all-terrain tires. It also gets an air-suspension front fork with a lockout, as well as a dropper seatpost for quick seat height adjustments depending on the terrain. The GrandTeton is offered in two versions – Ultra and Pro, with either a 500W or 750W mid-drive Bafang motor.

Similar to the UrbanCross, the GrandTeton makes use of a Shimano drivetrain and Tektro hydraulic brakes, and equips a variety of smart features such as a color display, built-in lights, and mobile phone connectivity. Across the board, both the UrbanCross and GrandTeton make use of a torque sensor to deliver the most natural-feeling pedal assistance possible.

As of this writing, Vanpowers has yet to announce pricing and availability for both models. However, if their current lineup of bikes is anything to go by, chances are the UrbanCross and GrandTeton will offer some seriously attractive bang for your buck.