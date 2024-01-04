Swiss-Made Stromer ST5 Pinion E-Bike Boasts Impressive Power And Tech

Swiss e-bike specialist Stromer is now offering its newest speed pedelec in the international market. The ST5 Pinion takes performance to a higher level with a powerful motor, increased range, and techie features that allow quite a bit of customizability. In Europe, the ST5 is classified as a speed pedelec, which requires licensing and registration similar to that of a moped. Let’s take a closer look at some of its specs and features.

From a performance perspective, the Stromer ST5 is powered by a Syno Sport motor with a nominal output of 850 watts in European markets. This power is reduced slightly to 750 watts in the US to conform with e-bike regulations. Complementing the impressive powertrain is a smart drivetrain in the form of a Pinion Smart.Shift gearbox. It works in tandem with the bike’s rear-mounted motor to provide smooth as seamless gear shifts. As for the battery, it’s rocking a 983-watt-hour battery pack that promises ample range in between charges.

Performance aside, Stromer’s ST5 impresses with its smart features. For starters, it gets an acoustic sound module that notifies the rider of charging status and low battery warnings. On top of that, Stromer’s OMNI connectivity feature allows riders to download and install cloud-based software updates. The same system offers a cruise control assistant which automatically adjusts pedal assistance to match the rider’s desired speed. This is particularly useful when riding at a brisk pace when riding on open roads.

Given the higher operating speeds of the Stromer ST5, regenerative braking plays a bigger role here, and riders can customize regen via the smartphone app. Riders can select the degree of regenerative braking, as well as deactivating it all together for smoother coasting. Of course, given that the bike is much faster than regular e-bikes, it needs good brakes to safely come to a stop. It features Blubrake anti-lock braking tech which works similarly to vehicle ABS we’ve become so accustomed to.

Last but not least, Stromer has baked in safety and security features into the ST5’s tech package. It features GPS tracking and an automatic electronic motor lock. The connectivity suite also provides tamper alerts via smartphone notifications, and the user must set a PIN code to start the bike and remove the battery. Naturally, an e-bike that delivers this level of performance and tech will come at quite a premium. On Stromer’s US website, it carries an MSRP starting at $11,990 USD.