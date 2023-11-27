Stromer’s ST3 Urban E-Bike Goes Fancy With Minimalist Design, Modern Tech

Swiss e-bike brand Stromer has been around for quite some time now. Developing premium, high-quality e-bikes since 2009, the company remains a force to be reckoned with, particularly when it comes to urban-focused commuter e-bikes. That being said, Stromer shows no signs of slowing down, and continues its commuter-focused design approach with the ST3.

The Stromer ST3 follows a similar approach as the rest of the brand’s e-bikes. Categorized as a speed pedelec in Europe, the ST3 features an integrated frame battery and a full suite of connectivity features. This particular model was a Red Dot Award winner back in 2022, so surely it has the goods to back it up, right? Let’s take a closer look.

Stromer’s ST3 is built around a surprisingly barebones design. The frame is an aluminum unit, and is sold in two configurations – Sport and Comfort. The bike’s geometry is strictly urban focused with the ST3 sporting an upright seating position for maximum leverage and ergonomic efficiency on longer rides. The Comfort version takes this even further with a more upright stance thanks to slightly taller bars. It is, however, important to note that the Stromer ST3 doesn’t come with any suspension. An upside-down fork upgrade can also be added, as well as a Kinekt suspension seatpost, but these will inevitably drive the cost up.

On the performance front, the Stromer ST3 is powered by quite a punchy motor. A Syno Drive II rear hub motor delivers 820 watts of power, propelling the e-bike to a top speed of 45 kilometers per hour (28 miles per hour). Battery tech consists of a 48-volt, 814-watt-hour battery pack providing 150 kilometers (around 93 miles) of range on a single charge. Long-distance riders can opt for a bigger 983-watt-hour unit good for 112 miles.

In terms of components, the Stromer ST3 is equipped with Shimano goodies consisting of an 11-speed drivetrain. There are upgrades available, however, for those looking for an even more premium ride. These consist of a Pinion internal gearbox and Blubrake ABS. In standard form, the ST3 rolls on Pirelli Cycl-e ST tires, and comes to a stop with Stromer HD942 hydraulic disc brakes with 203-millimeter discs front and rear. There’s also a built-in luggage rack at the rear capable of hauling 22.5 kilos (50 pounds) of cargo.

Technology-wise, the bike gets smartphone Bluetooth integration, a dedicated mobile app, and even a real time GPS tracking system for added security. Meanwhile, night rides are made safer and more enjoyable thanks to integrated LED lights, as well as a display with all the essential info. With all that being said, the ST3 commands quite a premium, with a retail price starting at 7,290 euros, or about $7,700 USD. Furthermore, if you slap it with upgrades, the ST3’s price tag can skyrocket well beyond $10,000 USD.