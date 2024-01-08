UK-Made Volt Lite Folding E-Bike Packs Big Performance In A Small Package

Across the pond in Europe, electric bikes have transformed the way people get around. Electric bikes have proven to be capable urban mobility devices, and in some cases, even viable alternatives to cars, especially around town and within the urban jungle. Compact electric bikes are easy to integrate with mainstream transportation infrastructure such as buses and trains, especially when they’re as light as the Volt Lite.

Hailing from the UK, Volt Bikes is best known for its compact and lightweight electric bicycles. The new Lite serves as the brand’s most premium offering, rocking a lightweight construction as its name suggests, as well as a slew of fancy components like a mid-drive motor and a Gates Carbon Drive belt. As you could probably guess, this bike was built for city commutes, and was designed specifically for folks looking for a versatile bike they can simply ride and not worry about.

Luckily, the tech we find in the Volt Lite comes from some of the most established brands in the business. For starters, the Gates Carbon Drive belt is lauded for its silent operation and virtually maintenance-free service life. Unlike a chain, the Gates belt drive doesn’t need any lubrication or adjustment, and assuming it doesn’t get damaged in an accident or due to improper use, is said to have a longer service life than a chain.

The motor, meanwhile, is a mid-drive unit from Bafang, and boasts an impressive 75 Nm of torque. It provides an assisted top speed of 15.5 miles per hour. It draws power from a removable 36-volt battery pack from Panasonic, which in its top trim level, offers a claimed 60 miles of range on a single charge. Apart from packing a punch in the performance department, the Volt Lite is also compact and lightweight. It tips the scales at just 39.7 pounds with the biggest battery option, and can be folded into compact dimensions measuring just 34 x 19.5 x 27.5 inches. The frame is easily folded in half thanks to a quick-release hinge, and there are handy magnets that keep the frame in place.

Other features include 20-inch wheels front and rear shod in road-focused rubber, hydraulic disc brakes from Tektro, and LED lights for added nighttime visibility. There are also full-coverage fenders to keep your clothes clean on your commutes, as well as a handy kickstand for convenient parking. For some extra cash, you’ll even be able to fit a GPS tracker for extra security.

As for the bike’s pricing and availability, it’ll carry a premium price tag of £2,899, or approximately $3,650, and is expected to be made available in the UK by July, 2024. An article by New Atlas states that Volt has plans of selling the bike outside of the UK, too, so stay tuned for updates.