Segway-Ninebot Just Unveiled Two Powerful E-Bikes Called Xafari And Xyber

Moto-inspired e-bikes are all the rage these days. Turns out riding an electric bicycle that looks sort of like a motorbike is the next best thing to actually riding a motorcycle. Regardless, e-bikes are hot thanks to their ease of use, affordability, portability, and increasing performance. Case in point: Segway-Ninebot’s newest offerings, the Xafari and Xyber.

Segway-Ninebot has always been about e-mobility. From its eponymous, not to mention notorious, two-wheeled contraption, to its more modern e-bikes and e-scooters, Segway-Ninebot has no shortage of techie solutions to solve the ever changing challenges of mobility. The Xafari and Xyber aim to add a touch of excitement to the mix – something that enthusiasts who’ve gotten used to the power of a motorcycle will surely appreciate.

Let’s take a look at the Xafari first. As its name suggests, it’s all about exploration, and Segway-Ninebot says it provides riders with SUV-like comfort. It does this with front and rear suspension, as well as adjustable ergonomic elements to cater to riders of varying shapes and sizes. On the tech side of the equation, the Xafari gets Active Scene Perception, which automatically adjusts motor assistance depending on road conditions and rider input. It also gets anti-theft features such as GPS tracking, location-based alarms, and Ninebot’s AirLock tech.

To make it an even better daily companion, the Xafari flaunts integration with various health apps, as well as a color display with smart applications keeping riders up to date with pertinent ride stats. Pair that with a low-step frame and large 913-watt-hour battery pack, and you have yourself quite a capable all-terrain two-wheeler. The fact that it’s rocking a powerful 750-watt hub motor and rolls on chunky three-inch-wide rubber means it’s equally at home ripping it up on the street or on gravel roads and rugged trails.

Up next, the Xyber goes a step further with a powerful hub motor with a claimed 175 Nm (130 pound-feet) of torque. Power specs have yet to be disclosed, but it’s obvious that this model is much more powerful than its smaller sibling. It’s also rocking a 1,440 watt-hour battery pack which Segway-Ninebot claims is good for 95 miles on a single charge. The Xyber rocks a dual-suspension setup, and is underpinned by a motorcycle-style double-cradle frame. The long saddle and dual-crown fork round up the moto-inspired features of this powerful two-wheeler.

As of this writing, Segway-Ninebot has yet to release the full specs and pricing of the two new models. However, multiple sources suggest that the Xafari and Xyber e-bikes are set to go on sale in the US market later in 2024. That said, stay tuned for more details as we gather more information on these two exciting electric bikes.