These days, lightweight electric vehicles such as e-bikes and e-scooters are more and more overlapping the realm of IoT devices. As evidenced by the ongoing Consumer Electronics Show in Nevada, a good number of the products being showcased at the convention are indeed lightweight e-motorcycles, bikes, and scooters.

Having said that, the name Segway Ninebot is probably one you're familiar with. Even before the boom of lightweight electric mobility, Segway has been blazing the trail with new and innovative tech—a lot of which has paved the way for the crop of light EVs we're seeing today. In keeping with industry trends of adding more and more technology to products, Segway Ninebot has introduced a variety of innovations to its product line for 2023, chief of which would be integration to technology such as Apple's Find My smart technology.

Through the Find My network on the Find My app on their iPhone, iPad, or Mac computer, users can easily locate their Segway device in realtime. Riders can also play a loud, unique tone on their Segway using in-app capabilities. This tone will be a useful aid for locating the Segway. Additionally, Segway has adopted new technology that gives users even greater connectivity outside of the Segway-Ninebot app and increases riders' sense of security, while at the same time integrating seamlessly to technology the user may already be using.

In Segway's official press release, Alex Huang, SVP of Global Business, stated, "We have had an incredible 2022 debuting products and collaborating with top brands, and we continued to work hard to maintain our standard-setting in innovation, reliability and safety.” With new developments in 2023, Segway will continue to dominate the micromobility sector. As the market and the industry continue to expand, Segway is creating smart technology to ensure safety and dependability while remaining constant in its dedication to sustainability, innovation, and fun.