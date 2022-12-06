Segway And Hasbro Present Transformers Scooters And Go Karts

As kids, Transformers greatly influenced the way we look at cars, trucks, and motorbikes. I’m sure a lot of us dreamed of owning an autobot growing up, as well as all the exciting adventures that would accompany this experience. While Transformers are indeed a thing of fantasy, nothing’s stopping us from letting our imaginations run wild, and Segway Ninebot and Hasbro are making this a reality.

You see, the two brands—both of which titans in their respective industries—have teamed up for a new collection of lightweight electric vehicles stylized after the Transformers series. More specifically, Segway Ninebot is releasing gokarts and e-scooters under the Segway x Transformers limited edition series. The new electric micro-mobility products are expected to hit stores in the U.S., Canada, and China.

More specifically, the model range features two gokarts designed after Optimus Prime and Bumblebee. Based on Segway’s Gokart Pro, these fun, easy-to-ride karts are perfect for both kids and kids at heart, and can be adjusted to accommodate a driver of up to six feet in height. Conversely, kids as young as 14 years can pilot the Gokart Pro with ease, thanks to its adjustable seat and steering column.

What’s even better is that the steering column can be folded completely, making it easy to store the kart in the back of an SUV or pickup truck. Performance-wise, the karts can hit a top speed of 25 miles per hour, and are equipped with four riding modes to tailor performance to your preferences.

Meanwhile, Megatron, the arch nemesis of Bumblebee and Optimus Prime, is embodied by the new Segway GT2 Superscooter. The GT2, which we talked about previously, is Segway Ninebot’s most powerful electric stand-up scooter, capable of a top speed of 43.5 miles per hour. It can achieve this speed from a standstill in an exhilarating 3.9 seconds. It’s rocking a robust frame with front and rear suspension, as well as beefy 11-inch tires, allowing you to ride the GT2 beyond the confines of the pavement. As for the styling, it features a classic Megatron color scheme with a dark gray base, and black and red accents.

Last but not least, kids can also get in on the fun with the Bumblebee C8 electric scooter. Designed for kids aged six to 12 years old, the C8 scooter offers entry-level performance, allowing you to teach your young ones the basics of two-wheeled mobility. The scooter is made more vibrant with a bright yellow Bumblebee color scheme, with accents on the floorboard and deck.

As for availability and pricing, the new models are available in the U.S. and Canada, with the GT2 scooter retailing for $3,999 USD. The GoKart Pro will set you back $2,299 USD, while the kid-friendly C8 scooter in Bumblebee motif retails for $249.99 USD.