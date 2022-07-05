With the opening of its newest plant in Vietnam, Segway-Ninebot has expanded its production activities throughout Asia. Segway-Ninebot's Vietnam factory recently finished and delivered its first order, indicating that the business, with its headquarters initially set up in China, is now prepared to better service the ASEAN market, which has recently seen an increase in demand for micro-mobility products.

In the robotics and short-distance transportation industries, Segway-Ninebot is regarded as a world leader. It offers a wide range of e-mobility and IOT products made for on-the-go city-dwellers, and now that it has a new plant in Vietnam, the company is better able to satisfy the rising demand for high-quality products throughout the world. Additionally, the plant qualifies for tariff advantages when exporting goods to the majority of ASEAN nations, significantly raising its market value. This plan intends to accommodate growing customer demand for short-distance, personal mobility.

Segway-Ninebot Expands Manufacturing Capabilities Across Asia

The electric kick scooter can ideally meet demands for everyday commuters in metropolitan areas where the commute distance is neither too far to drive or use public transportation, nor too near to simply walk. Electric scooters are already a highly preferred method of transportation in major cities in Europe, the United States, and are also rapidly growing in popularity in several ASEAN countries.

The F-Series electric kick scooters are the subject of the Segway-Ninebot Vietnam factory's first order. This series is intended to provide great short-distance performance, particularly for office workers and urban residents. The scooter has a maximum speed of 30 kilometers per hour (19 miles per hour), and a range of about 30 kilometers (19 miles) on a single charge. According to Segway-Ninebot, these cutting-edge scooters represent the best that the company has to offer.

The high-capacity battery, strong and efficient motor, carbon and alloy body parts, reactive braking system, and integrated front LED light are all standard characteristics of Segway-Ninebot's F-Series scooters. Furthermore, the scooter enables users to view real-time riding status and statistics when paired through Bluetooth with the Segway-Ninebot smartphone app. Through the app, the kick scooter can be locked, and over-the-air software updates can be downloaded and installed on the scooter.

In the not-too-distant future, Segway-Ninebot plans to expand its product lines in the Vietnam facility in order to offer customers even more cutting-edge products. Numerous technological advancements that, in large part, set the basis for the development of micro-mobility are already owned by Segway-Ninebot. As a result, the business wants to drive the whole industry into the future.