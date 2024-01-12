Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles (VWCV), a part of the Volkswagen Group, reports 409,400 global vehicle sales in 2023. That's a 24.6% increase from 2022, although that year was affected by supply chain issues. One of the most interesting things is that the company managed to significantly increase its all-electric vehicle sales to new record levels.

In Q4, VWCV all-electric vehicle sales amounted to roughly 9,600 units (up 66% year-over-year), which was about 8.8% of its total volume.

Get Fully Charged Volkswagen ID. Buzz coming to the U.S. in 2024 The all-electric Volkswagen ID. Buzz model, available in passenger and cargo version, is based on the Volkswagen Group's MEB platform. In 2024, a long wheelbase version (LWB) to be launched in the U.S.

The lion's share of that number falls on the Volkswagen ID. Buzz. That retro-inspired electric van was initially launched in Europe and a few other markets in two versions: Buzz Pro (passenger version) and the ID. Buzz Cargo (the cargo van version), both equipped with an 82-kilowatt-hour battery and a rear-wheel drive powertrain. VWCV sells both versions.

In 2024, the Volkswagen ID. Buzz will get an all-wheel drive powertrain, which in Europe will be named GTX, as well as a long-wheelbase (LWB) version with a 91-kWh battery. The LWB version will be the first one introduced in the U.S., joining the ID.4.

Other than that, the company will also launch a new plug-in hybrid all-wheel drive version of its Multivan model in Europe, featuring a longer all-electric range.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales in Q4'2023 (YOY change):

Total: 9,600 (up 66%) and 8.8% share

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV Sales - Q4 2023

In 2023, VWCV sold some 29,300 all-electric vehicles, which is 290% than in 2022 and a relatively solid 7.2% share in the total volume.

The main force behind this growth is the Volkswagen ID. Buzz produced in Hanover, Germany, which surged by 377% to 28,600 units.

Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles BEV sales in Q1-Q4'2023 (YOY change):

ID. Buzz: 28,600 (up 377%)

other: 700 (down 53%)

Total: 29,300 (up 290%) and 7.2% share

For reference, in 2022, the total BEV sales amounted to about 7,500 (up 110% year-over-year), which at the time was 2.3% of the total volume.

As we've previously reported, VWCV set a target to increase its BEV share out of the total sales to 55% by 2030.