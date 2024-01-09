In November, plug-in electric car sales in Europe decreased year-over-year for the first time in over a year (since July 2022), losing some of its market share.
The reason for the drop is related to the noticeable decline in plug-in hybrid (PHEV) car sales, which was not offset by the relatively weak growth of battery-electric vehicle (BEV) sales. Meanwhile, the general market expanded by 6% year-over-year.
Almost one in four new cars in Europe is rechargeable
Europe is one of the world's largest markets for plug-in electric cars with a pretty decent average share of rechargeable cars of about 23% (through November).
According to EV Volumes data shared by researcher Jose Pontes, 273,872 new plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe in November, which is 2% less than a year ago. The market share amounted to 26% (compared to almost 28% a year ago).
All-electric car registrations improved by 5% year-over-year taking 17% of the market (almost like a year ago), while plug-in hybrids were down by 15% year-over-year.
Plug-in car registrations for the month (YOY change):
- BEVs: about *183,500 (up 5%) and 17% market share
- PHEVs: about *90,000 (down 15%) and 9% market share
- Total: 273,872 (down 2%) and 26% market share
* Estimated from the market share
Plug-In Electric Car Sales In Europe – November 2023
During the first 11 months of the year, over 2.7 million passenger plug-in electric cars have been registered in Europe, which is about 23% of the total market.
Plug-in car registrations January-November (YOY change):
- BEVs: about *1.83 million and 15% market share
- PHEVs: about *0.91 million and 8% market share
- Total: 2,721,944 (up 24%) and 23% market share
* Estimated from the market share
For reference, in 2022, more than 2.6 million new passenger plug-in electric cars were registered in Europe (about 23% of the total volume).
It's hard to believe that December will bring us any significant progress and it seems that Europe will end with the same plug-in market share as in 2022 (but at a higher volume, in line with the expansion of the general market).
Top Plug-In Models
The Tesla Model Y remains Europe's best-selling plug-in model for the 13th month in a row with 18,211 new registrations in November. An interesting thing is that the volume of deliveries of the Tesla Model 3 Highland from China (17,524 registrations) enabled Tesla to secure the first two spots, with a big advantage over other models.
Next, we can see outstanding results of the Skoda Enyaq iV (8,889) and Audi Q4 e-tron (7,118)—both of them are direct cousins of the Volkswagen ID.4 and both significantly outsold the ID.4 during the month.
Results for the month:
- Tesla Model Y - 18,211
- Tesla Model 3 - 17,524
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 8,889
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 7,118
- MG 4 - 6,413
- BMW i4 - 6,055
- Volvo XC40 - 5,613 (5,139 BEVs + 474 PHEVs)
- BMW iX1 - 5,538
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 5,419
- Dacia Spring - 5,253
After the first 11 months of 2023, the Tesla Model Y is out of reach for any other plug-in and will be the best-selling car in Europe overall, it seems.
The Tesla Model 3 probably will be the best of the rest, ahead of the Volkswagen ID.4 and Skoda Enyaq iV.
Results in January-November:
- Tesla Model Y - 230,008
- Tesla Model 3 - 88,162
- Volkswagen ID.4 - 75,408
- Skoda Enyaq iV - 70,358
- Volvo XC40 - 68,837 (46,467 BEVs + 22,370 PHEVs)
- Audi Q4 e-tron - 64,010
- MG 4 - 63,232
- Volkswagen ID.3 - 58,876
- Fiat 500 electric - 58,182
- Dacia Spring - 54,266
Top Brands And Automotive Groups
Through the end of November, Tesla, BMW, and Volkswagen brands noted the highest number of new plug-in car registrations (yes, BMW continues to be ahead of Volkswagen, and Mercedes-Benz is close behind).
In terms of automotive groups, the Volkswagen Group with over 21% share is far ahead of Stellantis (13.7%) and Tesla (12%).
Top brands by share in the plug-in segment in January-November:
- Tesla - 12.0%
- BMW - 8.5%
- Volkswagen - 8.2%
- Mercedes-Benz - 7.8%
- Audi - 5.8%
- Volvo - 5.6%
Top automotive groups by share in the plug-in segment in January-November:
- Volkswagen Group - 21.2% share (Volkswagen brand at 8.2%)
- Stellantis - 13.7%
- Tesla - 12.0%
- BMW Group - 10.1% share (BMW brand at 8.5%)
- Hyundai Motor Group - 8.4%
- Mercedes-Benz Group - 8.4% (Mercedes-Benz brand at 7.8%)